Property investment firm targeted in latest clone scam

The FCA is warning consumers to be wary of fraudsters who have cloned property investment firm Castlebrook Properties Ltd.

The legitimate firm has been copied by scammers using the same name.

The fake firm also sells a ‘Castlebrook Properties HMO Properties Bond’.

The real firm is based in Old Broad Street, London. The fake firm has no registered address.

The scam relies on fraudsters piggybacking on genuine firms to convince consumers they are genuine.

An FCA statement says: “The genuine company does not offer any financial products. Scammers are falsely claiming the name, address, and company number of the UK registered company.”