Money Marketing
View more on these topics

ESG progress following investor pressure

By

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil members will vote next week on bringing in stricter criteria for companies seeking RSPO certification.

Earlier this year, more than 90 global institutional investors, including Aegon Asset Management, Aviva Investors or M&G Prudential, urged the RSPO to strengthen its draft certification standards.

In a letter to the RSPO Secretariat, investment firms expressed concern the companies in their investment portfolios are adhering to higher sustainable palm oil commitments than those requested by the RSPO, creating a “disconnect between leading corporate policy commitments and the RSPO standard.”

The joint statement says: “Our investment portfolios include companies that have significant exposure to deforestation risks and therefore, have made robust no-deforestation polices and strong commitments to sourcing sustainably certified palm oil.”

Hermes unveils new carbon tool to help improve ESG investing

Zoological Society of London’s SPOTT assesses commodity producers and traders on the public disclosure of their policies, operations and commitments related to environmental, social and governance issue. It scores tropical forestry and palm oil companies annually.

If the new standards are passed, ZSL says its 2018 SPOTT assessments show many companies will need to improve their policies and implementation to meet RSPO requirements.

The assessment of 70 palm oil companies found zero-deforestation commitments risk being undermined by a lack of monitoring. Though 49 of these companies made a zero-deforestation pledge, the lack of on-the-ground verification limits the prospect of assessing that commitment.

Pension funds fall short on climate change plans

ZSL Palm oil technical advisor Michael Guindon says: “Without companies monitoring deforestation on the ground and extending their commitments to their entire operations, company pledges to be deforestation-free carry little weight.

“With just two years remaining to meet 2020 deforestation commitments, palm oil producers – and companies along the entire supply chain – must act now.”

Aviva Investors’ senior SRI analyst, Eugenie Mathieu, says: “A recent report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded the alarm about the perilous lack of time we have to halt runaway climate change, with the resulting higher risk of drought, flooding, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.”

She adds: “Acting to stop deforestation is one of the most effective steps companies can take to prevent this climate breakdown.”

Recommended

Hortense Bioy
1

Behind the numbers: How passive ESG funds really fare against their active rivals

A deeper look into how to make sustainable investing possible through the use of passive funds Sustainable investing has become a hot topic as more and more investors are looking to align their investments with their values. The market share of European equity funds that consider environmental, social and governance factors has almost doubled to […]
1

Pensions minister: ESG rules will help demystify pensions for younger savers

Auto-enrolment has transformed saving and new regulations will help the pensions industry keep up. In 2012, pensions saving ebbed to a new low. Just 42 per cent of eligible private sector workers were participating in a workplace pension. Just six years on, that figure has soared to 81 per cent. The impact of auto-enrolment has […]

IFAs want more clarity on ESG products

IFAs want more clarity on environmental, social and governance investment products to be able to better communicate them to clients. A HSBC Global Asset Management survey of over 200 UK IFAs found that 57 per cent would like more ratings for ESG products. Concerns over diversity, human rights, consumer protection, and animal welfare are the […]

Responsibility Matters

The latest update from the Sustainable Investments Team at Royal London Asset Management, Responsibility Matters, is now available. In this edition the team look at issues such as the growing acceptance of sustainable investing and technology in China. Read the update here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

us equity

Why style differentiation matters in US equity investing

The influence of a fund’s style is important, especially when investing in such an efficient and broad market as the US equity space. To give an example, the 10 top-performing funds over the past five years in the IA North America sector all happen to sit in the large-cap growth space according to Morningstar, whereas […]

The impact adopting DFMs can have on client relationships

A deeper look into the benefits of discretionary fund management in the next instalment of the Rathbones’ Value of DFM report and the impact on adviser business models Maintaining the quality of client relationships is part and parcel of the financial advice business. You can achieve very little if your clients don’t value the expertise […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Daily Media Briefing - Corporate Citizenship Briefing 6th November 2018 at 2:18 pm

    […] Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil members will vote next week on bringing in stricter criteria for companies seeking RSPO certification. Earlier this year, more than 90 global institutional investors, including Aegon Asset Management, Aviva Investors or M&G Prudential, urged the RSPO to strengthen its draft certification standards. In a letter to the RSPO Secretariat, investment firms expressed concern the companies in their investment portfolios are adhering to higher sustainable palm oil commitments than those requested by the RSPO, creating a “disconnect between leading corporate policy commitments and the RSPO standard.” Zoological Society of London’s assessment of 70 palm oil companies found zero-deforestation commitments risk being undermined by a lack of monitoring. Aviva Investors’ senior SRI analyst, Eugenie Mathieu, says: “Acting to stop deforestation is one of the most effective steps companies can take to prevent this climate breakdown.” (Money Marketing) […]

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com