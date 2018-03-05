Money Marketing

Profile: Why Blue Sky’s boss set up advice in a coffee shop

Five years ago, Blue Sky Financial Planning managing director Gary Neild set up a coffee shop. But this was no ordinary coffee shop. Alongside a mouth-watering array of cakes and Belgian chocolates, The Coffee Lounge at Local Epicentre offers people in the West Moors area of Dorset advice on financial, legal and tax matters. “A lot of people thought I was mad – setting up a coffee shop […]

Profile: Paradigm Norton boss shares his 2021 vision

What is the purpose of money? This is a question that highlights the distinction between financial planners and advisers, according to Paradigm Norton chief executive Barry Horner. Horner, whose business was voted Adviser Firm of the Year at the 2017 Money Marketing Awards, says there is no point in growing wealth just for the sake […]