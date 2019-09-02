Profile: Reports on NHS pensions could lead doctors to rash decisions

Carl Roberts is helping medical professionals get to grips with tax and pension planning issues with big implications for their career as well as their finances

To those outside financial services, pensions and the tax system is often too abstract and complicated to understand. But when something happens that brings it back to everyday life, such as the very public row over NHS pensions and the tapered annual allowance which hit the headlines, we all refocus on how these affect us.

While doctors wonder if they should reduce their working hours or retire early to avoid the ‘tax trap’, the rest of us worry about the impact those decisions are having on NHS waiting lists.

As an adviser who is building a niche among the medical profession, RTS Financial Planning founder Carl Roberts says the tapered allowance for pensions is the biggest retirement planning issue he is dealing with.

“The tapered allowance is an example of the unintended consequences of the tax system. When it came out in 2016 advisers were thinking ‘what a complex mess’, but it wasn’t the intention to restrict doctors and dentists from working,” he says.

Flexible versus complex

Roberts points out the government has replaced the so-called ’50-50 solution’ to the problem – which was only announced in July – with another proposal that will allow doctors to set a level of pension contribution and accrual each year.

Although more flexible than the previous solution, Roberts believes this adds more complexity to an already complex arrangement and is worried it may not take into account that working patterns might change during the year. He is also concerned about whether it will address the problems for dentists and other highly paid NHS professionals.

Roberts acknowledges as a political story, this was always going to fuel media interest. However, he is concerned press reports could encourage those in the medical profession to make knee-jerk decisions without taking appropriate financial advice.

“The media jumping all over it is dangerous. The way it sounds is like all doctors are affected, when it is only a third who are affected,” he says. “If doctors don’t know what their position is, they could be thinking of leaving the NHS pension scheme but it is important that they don’t make any rash decisions.”

Roberts points out some doctors who think they are going over their allowance will cut back their working hours or retire early when they have not got a problem.

“For some, they may pay more tax if they work those extra hours but they will be a bit better off than if they didn’t do that work,” he says.

Advice where its needed

Given many of Roberts’ clients are in the medical profession and work shifts, he believes he can add real value by being available to them 24/7. In contrast to advisers who insist on clients coming to their offices during normal office hours because they can see more clients rather than spend their days travelling, Roberts is completely mobile. He does not work out of an office and will see clients wherever they want to meet – their home, work or favourite coffee shop.

This way of working was perfect for his business when starting out two years ago and it has since become a way of differentiating the business – the firm’s website mentions how not having an office means that cost savings are passed on to clients.

“How could I justify the cost of an office when I had no clients? I thought I can do it cloud-based and see how I go,” he says. “Having no office is a cost saving to the business. Not just the cost of the office space but the add-ons such as the telephone system.”

Roberts does, however, feel having an office looks professional. “What I can’t do is alter perceptions if people look at my company and think, ‘there is no office, how secure is that company?’ But what we can do is develop the brand and embed that, so they will see how professional we are from the research they do.”

Rather than make his clients come to an office during normal office hours when they would perhaps be catching up on sleep following a night shift, he wants them to relax in their own home, have access to all their paperwork and introduce him to their wider family. “A lot of clients don’t realise there is another way aside from 9am-5pm,” he says.

Grounding experience

Roberts’ journey into financial services started at estate agent Connells in 2005, looking after its mortgage panel. Although he had a law degree, the legal profession did not appeal to him at the end of his studies. “I thought, ‘I can’t do any more legal practice study.’ I had become worn down by the law degree,” he says.

At Connells, he saw the effects of the 2008 financial crisis with people being made redundant and losing their homes. That made it very clear to him how money has a real impact on people’s lives and by 2010 he had followed his interest in this by becoming a trainee paraplanner, then adviser at IFA firm Wealth and Tax Management.

“It was the best decision I ever made. Being part of a small company gave me experience in all areas of business – marketing, accounts, managing people, HR – but all on a small scale,” he says. “If you work for a big company you just have your role but in a small business you meet and greet clients and make the tea. It gave me a good grounding in business.”

Roberts says this was invaluable when setting up his own business with his wife in 2017. They had just had their first child and the flexibility that comes with being your own boss suited their new circumstances.

Two years on, Roberts’ plan is to keep the business model simple, use technology to keep costs down and not grow too fast. He is ‘experimenting with a low-cost retainer service’, revamping the company website and is also working on Money Tech Coach, his blogging website, to help young people manage their money.

Roberts loves the way the profession has moved towards financial planning as opposed to product sales, but would like to see more advice firms display their fees on their websites. He also thinks changes to the professional indemnity insurance market are needed.

“Something needs to be done on professional indemnity costs which are crippling for start-up companies. I feel you get going as a business and the PI clobbers you, so you go back to square one,” he says.

Five questions What is the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career? It was from my dad who said say yes to every opportunity that comes your way as it can lead to something else. What keeps you awake at night? My kids, when my six-month-old wakes my three-year-old up. What has had the most significant impact on financial advice in the last year? The issues around defined benefit transfer advice and PI cover. If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would… Update the Gabriel system – which the FCA is doing – and bring it into the 21st century. Any advice for new advisers? Find good mentors, don’t run before you can walk and pick a smaller firm where you can make more of a difference.