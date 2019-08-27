Money Marketing
Profile: ‘My book helps younger people with no real assets’

By

Brian Butcher sees the costs of heavy regulation widening the advice gap so is using his writing skills to help bridge it

The director at Doncaster-based IFA Ideal Financial Management counts himself among the many advisers who believe there is a need for the FCA to spend more time with advice firms to better understand those they regulate.

He feels there is a disconnect between the FCA and the coalface of the profession and says constant change and what appears to be heavy regulation doesn’t seem to be working.  

Rogue advisers shouldn’t be allowed to do the damage they do and let the innocent firms or the regulatory body pick up the tab. If they didn’t, the rest of us wouldn’t need to pay high professional indemnity insurance costs and regulatory fees,” he says. “It’s like there are some naughty boys in the school but we all get detention.” 

Turning clients away

Butcher is struck by the irony of an environment where regulatory fees and professional indemnity costs are increasing for advisers who have done nothing wrong while, at the same time, there is pressure on advisers to lower their fees. He recently saw someone who had a £40,000 pension pot but could not help them as the cost of the work was not in their best interests.  

I don’t like that because that £40,000 pension pot is just as valuable to that client as a £400,000 pot is to a wealthier client, but we can’t make the numbers work because we are paying so much in regulatory costs. We are turning people away as our business models are better for wealthy clients and I’m not entirely comfortable with that.” 

To do his bit to fill the advice gap, Butcher has written a book, 10 Steps to Financial Success: How to Get the Best Life You Can with the Money You’ve Got. The idea came about because Butcher sometimes writes blogs and enjoys writing them. During a business coaching meeting, he was told that once you have around 50,000 words of blogs, that is enough for a book. That sparked the idea to write a book as a way of helping people he cannot advise organise their financial futures.

My book helps younger people with no real assets know what to do. I can say to someone ‘I can’t deal with you as a client’ but I can tell them to buy my book and they’ll be 90 per cent of the way there, because I’m going to give them all the tools – budgeting, building an emergency fund, how to invest and plan for retirement and to work out what money means to them.” 

Although the purpose of the book was to help those he could not assist as clients, Butcher says it has also helped to raise his profile. “It raises your credibility as once you’ve written a book people assume you know what you are talking about.” 

FCA contingent charging ban will increase advice gap, research says  

Career goals

Butcher came into the industry through sales with Prudential 30 years ago but it was not his first choice of career. “I’d been only interested in football. I’d had trials at Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Arsenal but unfortunately I wasn’t quite good enough and at 16 I was released as a youth footballer.” 

Butcher then studied sport and recreation at college with a view to becoming a physio but after a few months coaching football in the US and working as a gym instructor, he applied to a local newspaper ad placed by Prudential. He was at the firm for two and half years before a public dressing down from a sales manager after being two minutes late for a meeting caused him to question his future there. 

A former colleague who had bought into IFA firm Ideal Financial Advisers had asked Butcher to join him on a self-employed basis. Butcher handed in his notice and has not looked back.  

In 2002, the directors of Ideal Financial Advisers retired so Butcher and co-director David Patrickson took over. Rebranding as Ideal Financial Management, the firm grew to 10 mortgage advisers and four IFAs. However, even the IFAs were mainly doing mortgages, so the directors decided to review their business model. 

“We decided there was no point paying more expensive fees to not do the work. So, we started to look at the quality of our practice and our clients rather than quantity,” says Butcher. “Then 2008 happened and we went back down from 14 advisers to four. “ 

The firm moved towards wealth management, building funds under management and refining its service proposition to provide a comprehensive ongoing service. It now has three IFAs, three mortgage advisers (two of whom are starting to act as paraplanners) and two office management staff. It also has £100m in assets under management and Butcher says it is very much a team effort. “Everyone is incentivised financially to attract and maintain clients and so this creates a positive office culture,” he says.

PI provider imposes case limits for DB transfers

Training up staff, retaining clients

While Butcher and Patrickson are enthusiastic about bringing the next generation of advisers through, they are also aware that throwing their office doors open to anyone in their late teens and 20s who expresses an interest in becoming an adviser can have its problems. That is why they are focused on training their children to follow in their footsteps. 

Butcher’s 19-year-old son, Ben, and Patrickson’s 28-year old daughter, Liane – both mortgage advisers at the firm – have recently qualified as IFAs. Their parents paid to put them through Quilter’s Financial Adviser School. But Butcher has a slight fear that training will become concentrated in the hands of the bigger, restricted advice firms who will send their recruits out to sell – he says he is not sure if he would pay the same amount to put someone through the programme if they had no family connection.

Spot the difference: Comparing the sector’s major training grounds

“We paid the Financial Adviser School to get the children through their exams because David and I would have struggled to run the business, see our clients and educate someone through their exams. If we had done it, it wouldn’t have been as good. Being able to hand them over was a massive help,” he says.

“But would I have paid for someone who was not my son to go through the training? Probably not, because there is always the threat that you’d be investing in your future competitor.” 

Butcher has seen many of his friends in other industries take on an apprentice because they are so busy at work, only to find that a few years later they leave and take half the clients with them. 

“But because Ben is my child and Liane is David’s child, that shouldn’t happen to us,” he says. 

Five questions 

What is the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career? 

Don’t build a business that starts at zero every April – build recurring revenue through ongoing service propositions that add value and close client relationships. 

What keeps you awake at night? 

The responsibility of managing my clients’ money – and a bad back! 

What has had the most significant impact on financial advice in the last year? 

The debacle over DB transfers and PI cover – it has affected our business. 

If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would… 

Ask for more days as it would need a lot more time to sort things out. 

Any advice for new advisers? 

Put the client first and everything will fall into place. 

CV 

1993-present: From self-employed adviser to director, Ideal Financial Management (formerly Ideal Financial Advisers)  

1989-1992: District agent then consultant, Prudential 

