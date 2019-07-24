Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Profile: ‘I was in the minority not only for my gender but also for my age’

KBA director sees clear benefits of diversity in advice and is hopeful for a more balanced profession

By

Doing a job in a way that does not fit traditional gender lines inevitably places people in the minority within their chosen field. Even though there are female football pundits and male nannies, for example, they are outnumbered by peers whose sex is more readily associated with those roles.

In the financial advice sector men still outnumber women, but this has not deterred KBA Financial director Sarah Hogan from following in her father’s footsteps, joining his practice in 2007 as a mortgage and protection adviser.

“Dad had been in the advice industry since 1987 and he always believed I would make a good adviser but thought, at 23, I was too young,” she says. “Being 23 when I joined and 25 when I started doing full financial planning, I was in the minority not only for my gender but also for my age.”

Even now, aged 35, Hogan says this is still the case, with the average financial planner aged 59 and only around 15 per cent of those in the profession being women – with even fewer females being business owners.

“It’s mostly men I have learnt the trade from, but I think a more balanced industry can only be a good thing,” says Hogan. “If anything, being in the minority at a time when we are pushing for gender equality has probably helped my profile.”

KBA is an appointed representative of the Openwork network and Hogan believes the network contains some inspirational women, both as advisers and as employees.

“It has women on the board, in senior roles and building great businesses within the adviser population,” she says. “I think it’s important for other women to see you can build a business; you can be a great adviser even if you are juggling adversity, children, divorce. Whatever you are going through, there is someone who has done it and can help.”

Openwork held its first Women in Financial Services conference in November last year, with a focus on recruitment strategies to better engage with women.

“It was a great success and it was very clear there were topics that were discussed and questions that were asked that wouldn’t have been had it been a mixed conference,” says Hogan. “We are organising a second conference for this November.”

We have a real mix of the old and the new, which I think is great. We don’t all work the same way

In some cases, Hogan says, female advisers communicate with clients in a different way from their male peers, which may appeal to certain clients.

“A vulnerable woman, who’s never had a financial adviser, may feel more comfortable with a woman – for example, after the loss of a loved one,” she says. She points out older women unfamiliar with finance may also feel more confident with a female adviser.

Hogan specialises in areas of financial planning where people are dealing with emotional life events, such as being widowed or divorced. How does she handle clients who have been put through the wringer?

“In the main – but this isn’t every client – regardless of whether they are a man or a woman, they talk about the emotional side of things. We have tissues in the boardroom because there have been plenty of tears over the years,” she says.

In 2014, Hogan bought her father, KBA Financial founder Ken Bates, down to a minority share in the business, although he kept his adviser licences until 2016. Now semi-retired, Bates retains a voice within the firm even though it is his daughter who holds the reins. He still comes to the office a few times a year for meetings, to contribute ideas and training.

Bates, along with KBA’s experienced adviser, Garry Lomon, helps younger and newer advisers or may attend meetings with them, says Hogan.

“We have a real mix of the old and the new, which I think is great. We don’t all work the same way: the younger advisers and I are very involved in the full financial planning side of things including using technology and social media with clients, whereas the older generation do things a different way.”

Hogan finds the technology aspect exciting. “We already use a number of tools and apps with clients and they love them – clients of all ages. Even the older generation; they wouldn’t use them at home necessarily but like to use them with their adviser,” she says.

Profile: ‘It is important for advisers to recognise their own biases’

For KBA, the future involves expansion.

“We have recently taken an office share in London with another Openwork adviser and hope to expand our client base in the City. We are also looking at another location to open a second branch,” says Hogan.

“Over the next few years we will seek to partner with retiring advisers so our newer advisers can start to look after their clients as they phase into retirement, and we will build the business that way as well.”

Triage service

As a pension transfer specialist for Openwork, KBA has signed up to the gold standard for defined benefit pension transfer advice.

“We have changed our process over the past 12 months to bring in a triage service, which has resulted in much better client outcomes,” says Hogan. Although fewer cases are coming through, those that do are cases where a DB transfer is the right outcome for the client.

“For us, regardless of the multiple of the transfer and the size of the cash equivalent transfer value, it still has to be right for the client and they still have to have adequate income without taking undue investment risk. We don’t want to be putting clients in a situation where, if they spend all of the transfer, they then have to adjust their lifestyle.”

Hogan thinks, with the FCA’s focus on DB transfers and professional indemnity insurers, more and more companies will leave this market or tighten criteria. “It does leave a gap for those who need advice where their pension is above £30,000 but below a level where advice is commercially viable,” she says.

“This is an ongoing issue in need of resolution.”

Five questions

What is the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career? 

Don’t fudge an answer; if you don’t know the answer, tell clients you will find out and make sure you come back to them.

What keeps you awake at night? 

My four-year-old, who loves a cuddle!

What has had the most significant impact on financial advice in the last year?

Personally, changes we have had to make in the DB transfer market.

If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would…

…talk to advisers more to bridge the gap between them and us.

Any advice for new advisers? 

If you are not seeing a client, book a networking event or get on the phone to just catch up with clients. You’ll be amazed what proactivity will do.

CV

2012-present: Director, KBA Financial
2007-12: Mortgage and protection adviser, KBA Financial

Recommended

Payment-Fine-Currency-Money-700.jpg

Dividends reach record levels despite profit pressure

Dividends at UK companies reached record levels in the second quarter, but experts are warning that the real picture may not be as rosy as some shareholders think. UK dividends rose 14.5 per cent to an all-time high of £37.8bn in the second quarter, beating the previous record in 2017 by £4.4bn, according to Link […]

Recession Recovery Sign 200

Recession risk highest since the financial crisis

The UK faces a greater risk of recession than at any point in the last decade, according to new analysis from think-tank the Resolution Foundation. Bloomberg reports that a combination of low economic growth, a falling pound and a creeping current account deficit are putting the most pressure on the economy since 2007. The think-tank […]

Global income: preparing for a rate rise…

In the five years since we launched the Artemis Global Income Fund, its manager Jacob de Tusch-Lec has built a distinctive portfolio that is first among its peers. Here he explains why his “quality, cyclical and value yield” stocks, and flexible approach, leave the fund better placed to benefit from uncertainty than funds that depend […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Brooks Macdonald pays 77% of Spearpoint settlement

Discretionary fund manager Brooks Macdonald has paid 77 per cent of the £3.4m it set apart as part of the Spearpoint fund settlement. Brooks Macdonald acquired Spearpoint in 2012. Shareholders of the fund have until 4 September 2019 to claim their share. Shareholders have until 4 September 2019 to claim their share. The AIM-listed manager […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. take the high road 24th July 2019 at 3:46 pm

    On your last point regarding DB transfers and the gap for those who need advice where their pension is above £30,000. Its interesting that these rules don’t seem to be recognised by most pension trustees who still seem to insist on ALL transfers(including those under £30k)having to be signed off by a PTS….so, once again even those with relatively small pots are being penalised…!

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com