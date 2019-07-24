Profile: ‘I was in the minority not only for my gender but also for my age’

KBA director sees clear benefits of diversity in advice and is hopeful for a more balanced profession

Doing a job in a way that does not fit traditional gender lines inevitably places people in the minority within their chosen field. Even though there are female football pundits and male nannies, for example, they are outnumbered by peers whose sex is more readily associated with those roles.

In the financial advice sector men still outnumber women, but this has not deterred KBA Financial director Sarah Hogan from following in her father’s footsteps, joining his practice in 2007 as a mortgage and protection adviser.

“Dad had been in the advice industry since 1987 and he always believed I would make a good adviser but thought, at 23, I was too young,” she says. “Being 23 when I joined and 25 when I started doing full financial planning, I was in the minority not only for my gender but also for my age.”

Even now, aged 35, Hogan says this is still the case, with the average financial planner aged 59 and only around 15 per cent of those in the profession being women – with even fewer females being business owners.

“It’s mostly men I have learnt the trade from, but I think a more balanced industry can only be a good thing,” says Hogan. “If anything, being in the minority at a time when we are pushing for gender equality has probably helped my profile.”

KBA is an appointed representative of the Openwork network and Hogan believes the network contains some inspirational women, both as advisers and as employees.

“It has women on the board, in senior roles and building great businesses within the adviser population,” she says. “I think it’s important for other women to see you can build a business; you can be a great adviser even if you are juggling adversity, children, divorce. Whatever you are going through, there is someone who has done it and can help.”

Openwork held its first Women in Financial Services conference in November last year, with a focus on recruitment strategies to better engage with women.

“It was a great success and it was very clear there were topics that were discussed and questions that were asked that wouldn’t have been had it been a mixed conference,” says Hogan. “We are organising a second conference for this November.”

We have a real mix of the old and the new, which I think is great. We don’t all work the same way

In some cases, Hogan says, female advisers communicate with clients in a different way from their male peers, which may appeal to certain clients.

“A vulnerable woman, who’s never had a financial adviser, may feel more comfortable with a woman – for example, after the loss of a loved one,” she says. She points out older women unfamiliar with finance may also feel more confident with a female adviser.

Hogan specialises in areas of financial planning where people are dealing with emotional life events, such as being widowed or divorced. How does she handle clients who have been put through the wringer?

“In the main – but this isn’t every client – regardless of whether they are a man or a woman, they talk about the emotional side of things. We have tissues in the boardroom because there have been plenty of tears over the years,” she says.

In 2014, Hogan bought her father, KBA Financial founder Ken Bates, down to a minority share in the business, although he kept his adviser licences until 2016. Now semi-retired, Bates retains a voice within the firm even though it is his daughter who holds the reins. He still comes to the office a few times a year for meetings, to contribute ideas and training.

Bates, along with KBA’s experienced adviser, Garry Lomon, helps younger and newer advisers or may attend meetings with them, says Hogan.

“We have a real mix of the old and the new, which I think is great. We don’t all work the same way: the younger advisers and I are very involved in the full financial planning side of things including using technology and social media with clients, whereas the older generation do things a different way.”

Hogan finds the technology aspect exciting. “We already use a number of tools and apps with clients and they love them – clients of all ages. Even the older generation; they wouldn’t use them at home necessarily but like to use them with their adviser,” she says.

For KBA, the future involves expansion.

“We have recently taken an office share in London with another Openwork adviser and hope to expand our client base in the City. We are also looking at another location to open a second branch,” says Hogan.

“Over the next few years we will seek to partner with retiring advisers so our newer advisers can start to look after their clients as they phase into retirement, and we will build the business that way as well.”

Triage service

As a pension transfer specialist for Openwork, KBA has signed up to the gold standard for defined benefit pension transfer advice.

“We have changed our process over the past 12 months to bring in a triage service, which has resulted in much better client outcomes,” says Hogan. Although fewer cases are coming through, those that do are cases where a DB transfer is the right outcome for the client.

“For us, regardless of the multiple of the transfer and the size of the cash equivalent transfer value, it still has to be right for the client and they still have to have adequate income without taking undue investment risk. We don’t want to be putting clients in a situation where, if they spend all of the transfer, they then have to adjust their lifestyle.”

Hogan thinks, with the FCA’s focus on DB transfers and professional indemnity insurers, more and more companies will leave this market or tighten criteria. “It does leave a gap for those who need advice where their pension is above £30,000 but below a level where advice is commercially viable,” she says.

“This is an ongoing issue in need of resolution.”

Five questions What is the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career? Don’t fudge an answer; if you don’t know the answer, tell clients you will find out and make sure you come back to them. What keeps you awake at night? My four-year-old, who loves a cuddle! What has had the most significant impact on financial advice in the last year? Personally, changes we have had to make in the DB transfer market. If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would… …talk to advisers more to bridge the gap between them and us. Any advice for new advisers? If you are not seeing a client, book a networking event or get on the phone to just catch up with clients. You’ll be amazed what proactivity will do.