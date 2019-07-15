Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Profile: ‘Selecting the top 50 to 100 funds you use is not difficult’

Advisers have traditionally doubled up as stock pickers and for Filip Slipaczek staying on top of the market is still central to the service he offers

By

It is fair to say that Slipaczek Chartered Financial Planners senior partner Filip Slipaczek has kept a relatively low profile in recent years. Some Money Marketing readers will remember Slipaczek from his days as a director at the Society of Financial Advisers, precursor to the Personal Finance Society.

By his own admission, Slipaczek, who is three times chartered through qualifications in banking, insurance and financial planning, clashed with some of his peers over his zeal for mandatory qualifications pre-RDR. But once the war of words became personal he decided to focus on bringing his two sons into the business as his succession plan.

Now 30-year-old Alex and 27-year-old Max are firmly ensconced in the business, Slipaczek says he has witnessed a ‘cowboy industry become a profession’ and is keen to share his views on various topics. First up are adviser directory and review websites Unbiased and VouchedFor, which many advisers use for marketing purposes.

“Traditionally, Unbiased has been a superb marketing tool,” says Slipaczek. “We probably used to get four or five quality clients from it up until five years ago.”

However, Slipaczek is not a fan of Unbiased’s service where the quickest adviser to respond and pay for an enquiry gets the customer’s details. “On our Unbiased profile, we state that we will not pay for any enquiries, having already paid a membership fee,” he says. “Clients should have sufficient information on the search engine to choose one particular adviser.”

Slipaczek says review website VouchedFor is also a “superb marketing tool” but there are areas which he believes could be tightened up. Money Marketing reported last week how VouchedFor has quite rightly stepped up its random spot checks to verify client reviews of advisers as genuine.

Slipaczek was mystified about why he was randomly selected twice in five weeks to provide evidence that reviewers are his clients, especially where a client had come to him through VouchedFor. He thinks adviser profiles should also be subject to greater scrutiny.

“How many advisers list their qualifications? How many say they are highly qualified when they are only qualified to level four?” he says. “All I’ve said on mine is what I have. One or two people have said I am too direct but I’m not misleading anybody.”

As far as being direct goes, Slipaczek has spelt out in his VouchedFor profile that his firm is unable to do business that is not permitted by the FCA and will not just sign off business such as defined benefit transfers.

“There are certain prospective clients that try to tempt advisers from what they should do under the guise that they need help,” he says. “Websites like VouchedFor need to educate advisers and the potential leads that advisers can only do what is permitted by the regulator.”

Ever to the point, Slipaczek says he never uses discretionary fund managers or model portfolios as he does not see the sense in his clients paying extra for portfolios that the firm can build at a lower cost.

Asked about advisers who do outsource this, Slipaczek says: “There are two ways of looking at it. One could be critical of advisers who don’t do it themselves. We charge 0.65 per cent for annual reviews, 0.75 per cent twice a year and 0.85 per cent for quarterly reviews. Some firms charge clients a 1 per cent adviser charge with a DFM on top of that.

“To be able to select and continue to monitor the top 50 to 100 funds you’re using is not difficult or time consuming,” he says. “You’ve got basic tools to help you like Trustnet and Morningstar and others – why can’t you put in five hours a week?”

The only way I could develop the business was to introduce my own blood into it

Slipaczek adds that advisers who can consistently pick funds in the first and second quartile across the board are certainly adding value to clients.

“The other way to look at it is that some advisers, sadly, may not have confidence in their ability to select funds and build portfolios. Traditionally, advisers have always picked their own funds,” he says.

Born in Winchester to an Irish mother and Polish father, Slipaczek grew up on a tough council estate where he was bullied for having a Polish surname. His father had instilled in him that because of his heritage, he needed to work much harder than the indigenous populace. That only fuelled his determination to get a good education and make something of himself.

After returning to the UK from one of Poland’s top universities during the early 1980s recession, the only job available was with the Sainsbury’s graduate management scheme. By 1983 he had moved into financial services with Bradford & Bingley. Roles at a number of IFA firms then followed.

“Having worked for other IFAs who taught me how not to run a business – being reliant on indemnity commission – I set up my own business in 1996 on a non-indemnity basis,” he says.

Outside Slipaczek’s professional life he is, on a pro bono basis, a patron of Faith Matters, the media officer for the Institute of Polish Jewish Studies and a trustee for the UK Committee for the Preservation of the Mount of Olives Cemetery in Jerusalem. Slipaczek also holds the Silver Cross of Merit, awarded by the Polish president in 2014.

Slipaczek started off as a sole practitioner and stayed that way until Alex joined in 2012. “I never wanted to employ other advisers as I didn’t want to be responsible for someone else’s misselling,” he says. “I didn’t feel there was much honesty out there and the only way I could develop the business was to introduce my own blood into the business.”

Bringing his boys on board was a win-win situation – Slipaczek had instilled in them his values and business etiquette; for their part they were ready to join the practice. “It meant I could plan my succession over the next five, 10 or 15 years. I don’t have to sell the business, to the detriment of clients, to a third party.”

Five questions 

What is the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career? 

My late father said, if an English person had a qualification, as a Pole you needed to have 10.

What keeps you awake at night? 

Worries about my clients’ portfolios when there are wobbles in the market. Boxing Day 2018 I got up at 3am to check the Far East markets.

What has had the most significant impact on financial advice in the last year? 

The misselling of pensions for British Steel workers.

If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would… 

…ensure more people, were recruited from the advice community and ensure those checking our work had the same or superior qualifications to those they were supervising.

Any advice for new advisers?

Thank the Almighty you are entering a profession that was not available in the late 1980s.

CV 

2018-present: Senior partner, Slipaczek  Chartered Financial Planners

1996-2018: Principal of own advisory firm

1993-1996: Self-employed IFA

1988-1993: Various financial services firms, including IFAs

1986-1988: International banking with an Australian bank

1983-1986: Bradford & Bingley graduate management scheme

Recommended

Ex-Coutts banker launches robo-advice offering

A former Coutts private banker has launched a digital wealth manager which aims to create bespoke investment solutions which combine artificial intelligence with top-tier human advice. Qiojia Li, who also formerly worked at Credit Suisse, met her co-founder, Gustavo Silva through Entrepreneur First, a talent investor which matches entrepreneurs to build their technology ideas from […]

Tim Venner

Investment uncovered: Charles Stanley business development director on exploring a client’s financial world

Charles Stanley business development director Tim Venner outlines the benefits of in-house bespoke investment management Could you explain how you approach investment management – is it in-house, do you outsource it or combine both? We approach investment management primarily with an in-house solution for our clients. Our approach is based upon the client’s circumstances and […]

Lagarde wins race to run European Central Bank

France’s Christine Lagarde will take over at the top of the European Central Bank after a marathon summit of EU leaders. The bloc nominated Lagarde after three days of summit and early rejections of suggested appointments by both the socialist and green groups in Strasbourg’s assembly. Lagarde was the first woman to become France’s finance […]

Trusts: Easier than you think?

Protection providers often extol the benefits of placing plans in trust. The advantages for clients are widely recognised and numerous – inheritance tax mitigation, avoiding probate delay, controlling claim proceeds, and so the long, familiar list continues. Yet, dismissed as unnecessary form-filling, or simply viewed as irrelevant in the context of a mortgage sale, less […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-People-Leaving-Walking-Falling-Decline-Corporate-700x450.jpg

Growing pains lead to job cuts at Guardian

Protection challenger Guardian has cut 12 jobs, which it attributed to its faster than expected success. The company has not specified which roles have been affected but confirmed a consultation could lead to further cuts. Guardian said in a statement: “The number of major distribution agreements we’ve secured in our first nine months of trading […]

Clifton Bridge

Investment manager launches with DFM portfolio

Clifton Asset Management has partnered with Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley as it launched Eden Park Investment Management to provide discretionary fund management to advisers. EPIM received its direct authorisation from the FCA last month and will operate two model portfolio ranges – Brunel and Cabot. The Brunel range will be powered by Brewin Dolphin […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com