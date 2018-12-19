Money Marketing
View more on these topics

‘Prevent and protect’: How the FSCS is trying to stop phoenixing

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it is committed to stopping so-called “phoenix” firms dumping liabilities on the lifeboat fund through a strategy it is calling “prevention as well as protection”.

Earlier this year, the FSCS conducted research as part of an internal policy paper on the issue of phoenxing, where financial advisers elect to dissolve their firms and start under a different brand when they become aware of impending complaints.

This can be done multiple times to reinvent the firm on numerous successive occasions, leaving the scheme with increasing liabilities.

As opposed to a solvent firm, which would have to pay out itself for complaints against it through the Financial Ombudsman Service, a firm in liquidation has redress against it paid through the FSCS’ pooled fund which all advisers contribute to.

In a summary of the policy paper provided to Money Marketing, the FSCS says it will gather more data on firms that collapse, passing this on to watchdogs like the FCA to avoid problems resurfacing.

The paper says: “[We shall] develop the FSCS’ own capacity to collect, collate and pass on actionable intelligence as a result of compensation and recoveries work.

“We shall alert the regulators to directors and advisers responsible for mis-selling and, in particular, help the regulators to prevent these individuals re-inventing themselves elsewhere in the regulated financial services market or the regulated claims management market.”

Money Marketing research from earlier this year estimates that, of the 91 firms declared in dafault by the FSCS between the start of 2018 and the end of July, 46 still had directors listed as active on the FCA Register, and that, overall, more than 40 per cent of directors from the collapsed firms still appeared to be active.

The FCA’s uphill fight to end phoenixing

The FSCS paper reads: “[We] must be able to step in when financial services firms fail, but the lessons from failure can also prevent repetition or future detriment. FSCS shares with the regulators, the Financial Ombudsman Service, the new Single Financial Guidance Body and the industry the obligation to work collectively to identify and implement the interventions which will prevent future detriment to consumers.

“Failures are a necessary part of functioning markets, but failure arising from mis-selling and poor conduct is avoidable.”

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says: “We must reduce the risk that incompetent or plain bad advisers re-invent themselves and impose new losses on new consumers.”

Recommended

AJ Bell adds entire share capital to Stock Exchange

The entire ordinary share capital of platform and fund provider AJ Bell has now been admitted to the London Stock Exchange, the firm has announced. Following the firm’s decision to set a price for its initial public offering last week, it has confirmed this morning that its entire ordinary share capital, consisting of 407,055,994 ordinary shares […]
3

Tom Hegarty: What is your client capacity?

Figures show advisers are not taking on enough clients, but this can be fixed with a closer look at efficiency Back in the day, advisers would often have hundreds, if not thousands, of clients who would receive advice as and when they needed it. But changes in regulation from the RDR and, more recently, Mifid […]
3

OECD: Lack of financial literacy leads to poor retirement decisions

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development claims behavioural biases and low levels of financial knowledge are undermining people’s ability to make appropriate decisions for their retirement. The OECD’s Pensions Outlook 2018 says automatic features, default options and simple information and choice could combat the lack of financial literacy. The OECD’s view is that automatic enrolment […]

trevor greetham

Multi asset market views

With the world economy continuing to strengthen, Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at RLAM provides an update on the positioning of our multi asset funds and the Investment Clock. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

21 year-old appointed youngest PFS fellow

Manchester-based Jacob Hartley has qualified as the youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society at 21, following three and a half years as a trainee planner. Hartley joined the academy programme at Manchester-based Lift Financial where he has worked as a client support administrator and analyst since 2015. In addition to sitting 19 exams […]

Jason Butler: Engaging the heirs of your most valuable clients

I recently gave a money-related talk in India. The audience comprised 80 young Indians, aged 22 to 30, attending a two-day event at a five-star beach resort, which had been organised by the firm that manages their parents’ wealth. Speakers included experts in a range of subjects, from philanthropy and business innovation, to personal development, […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sascha Klauss 19th December 2018 at 3:40 pm

    “In a summary of the policy paper provided to Money Marketing, the FSCS says it will gather more data on firms that collapse, passing this on to watchdogs like the FCA to avoid problems resurfacing.”

    Oh good, problem solved then.

    The FCA couldn’t care less. It’s not their money.

    The FSCS is right on one thing – closing a business down, walking away from the liabilities and starting another one is part of how markets work. However, most markets don’t have businesses which can leave liabilities massively in excess of the money that passes through them, and a compensation scheme which dumps the liability of failed businesses on the rest of the industry.

    (In most industries, if someone contracts with me for services to the value of £5,000, the most they can lose from my bankruptcy is £5,000. Not £500,000 in stolen pension funds.)

    Time to stop handwringing about phoenixing and start prosecuting for fraud. Remember that all the money that has been lost for the past decade was in a bull market. The real scandals haven’t happened yet. A hard rain is coming.

  2. Harry Katz 19th December 2018 at 4:10 pm

    This is hardly rocket science. Anyone starting a new regulated firm has to obtain regulatory approval and participants have to be judged ‘fit and proper’. Isn’t there a blacklist of names that have dumped onto the FSCS? If there isn’t there jolly well should be.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com