Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pressure on govt to double pension advice allowance

By

Pension-pot-700.jpgAegon has called on the government to double the tax exemption for employer-arranged pension advice.

A report from Aegon and the CBI in March found 56 per cent of employers think the government should extend the tax exemption for employer-provided pension advice to more than £500.

Now Aegon wants to see that exemption doubled to £1,000. The provider says £500 is unlikely to cover the financial planning needs for most employees.

The employer-arranged pension advice exemption is the amount an employer can spend on pension advice on each employee in a year without the person being charged tax on it as a “benefit in kind”.

Aegon pensions head Kate Smith says: “Under current rules, if the advice costs more than £500, employees are liable to tax as a ‘benefit in kind’ on the excess. Advice typically costs more than this which means employers are less likely to offer this valuable service. Doubling it to £1,000 could remove that barrier and create an incentive for employers to offer further support.

“While many employers are taking positive steps to raise awareness and improve their employees’ engagement with workplace pensions, there is a very real fear among employers that they could stray into regulated advice if they try to promote their pension plans to staff.”

She adds: “Greater clarity of what they can and cannot say would be helpful. It would be great if the regulators could revisit this as part of their joint pension strategy.”

Recommended

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg
2

FCA updates advisers on FAMR progress

The FCA and Treasury have released a progress report on the 28 recommendations in the Financial Advice Market Review. The report shows 10 recommendations are completed, 11 are “on track” and seven have consultations underway. The long-awaited final FAMR report was published in March 2016 with headline recommendations including redefining advice, clarifying adviser charging rules and reforming […]

1

Advice definition is a ‘nightmare’ to solve says FAMR group member

Working out new terms to describe advice and guidance is proving a “nightmare”, a member of the Financial Advice Working Group says. Speaking as part of a Money Marketing Wired debate about the Financial Advice Market Review, Old Mutual Wealth chief distribution officer Richard Freeman says creating a shortlist of terms to help customers tell the difference between […]

2

Barclays rolls back on robo-advice plans

Barclays has rolled back on plans to launch a robo-advice service, Money Marketing understands. The bank launched a new self-directed investment platform, Smart Investor, in August last year. Sources tell Money Marketing that the bank was also planning to complement this with a hybrid advice offering that would combine online services with a face-to-face element, […]

CurrencyCoinsGrowthInvestment440

The overdue rise of sustainable investing

Mike Fox, Head of Sustainable Investments at Royal London Asset Management argues that the recent rise in sustainable investing has been a long time coming and can provide both favourable returns for investors and a positive impact on society. Read full article here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FOS appoints former Which? boss to lead review into complaints failures

The Financial Ombudsman Service has appointed Money and Mental Health Policy Institute vice chair Richard Lloyd to lead an independent review into its complaints handling process. The former Which? executive director has been charged with producing a report into FOS’ practices after a Channel 4 documentary earlier this year suggested a number of failures at […]

Payment-Fine-Currency-Money-700.jpg

Aberdeen Standard votes against ‘excessive’ pay at Persimmon

Aberdeen Standard Investments has voted against multi-million pound payouts for senior executives at housebuilder Persimmon. Persimmon held its annual general meeting today. There was a huge outcry at the end last year when it emerged the chief executive, chief financial officer and managing director of Persimmon were in line for huge pay packets as a […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: Using VCTs and EISs in retirement planning

Consideration of non-pensions related tax-advantaged investment is becoming more necessary This week I want to take a look at where things stand in relation to pensions and planning using tax-advantaged investments following the Spring Statement. With the increasing impact of the lifetime and annual allowances, consideration of non-pensions-related tax-advantaged investments is becoming ever more necessary […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Robert Milligan 25th April 2018 at 1:36 pm

    You must be bloody joking, £500, please explain, what advice costs yearly more than that, simply on individual Pension Employer Benefits to an Employee!! Someone is pulling your Plon.er! The employee can / should always seek Independent advice away from the employer incentivised adviser. Someone is missing the Group Trail Commissions!!!!!

Leave a comment