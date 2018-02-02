Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Preparing for the journey ahead

Simon Halifax – Senior Marketing Consultant

Life’s unpredictable as no one really knows what the future will hold. The reality is that there’s likely to be a few surprises or bumps in the road along the way on our journey of life

These ‘bumps’ aren’t usually positive, so we try not to think about them and hope they’ll never happen. For who wants to think about the impact of suffering a serious illness, losing their income or even dying young?

We do seem to understand the need to protect our home, car, mobile phone or even pet with an insurance policy.  But worryingly we’re more likely to protect these possessions than think about the need to protect ourselves and our families.

So to help raise awareness around the need for personal protection, we’ve developed an online game called Run for Cover. It aims to get people thinking about how they’d react to some of life’s surprises, both positive as well as negative. By doing so it helps to introduce the idea that a protection plan could provide a financial cushion to support them.

The game does this by asking a series of questions. The user selects an option that’s closest to the way they might react in a particular situation. The responses are collated at the end and reveal their most likely attitude towards planning for the future, which may help to highlight some areas in their life that could be better protected.

A key aim of the game is to better inform people about some of the different types of cover available, as well as highlighting to those who already have a protection plan to think about reviewing their cover to see if it still meets their needs.

At the end of the game, the user is encouraged to speak with an impartial financial adviser if they’re interested in finding out more. As a provider committed to the intermediary market, we hope this gives you the opportunity to demonstrate the value of financial advice  through assessing an individual’s needs and guiding them towards the cover that’s most suitable for them. We’ve even included a section at the end of the game about the value of financial advice.

We hope you’ll find this game a useful tool when promoting the need for protection. By approaching it in a fun and hopefully engaging way, it could act as a good starting point to help begin the protection conversation. You can find the game at www.runforcoverquiz.com – where you can try it for yourself and share it with your clients.

Recommended

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Aegon rejects PensionBee allegations over blocking transfers

Aegon has rejected allegations from PensionBee that it has blocked hundreds of requests to move small pots electronically. An open letter dated 31 January from PensionBee chief executive Romi Savova to Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace makes several allegations. Savova alleges that, since 8 June 2017, customers wishing to transfer out of Aegon to […]

15

What do suitability reports tell us about DB transfer advice?

Compliance experts have urged advisers to improve their report writing for defined benefit transfers in the wake of heightened regulatory scrutiny. The FCA has expressed suitability concerns on several occasions in recent months, many of them garnered from the final reports produced by advisers recommending a transfer to their clients. When it comes to the […]

Chartered-Insurance-Institute-CII.jpg
5

CII U-turns on ‘all-inclusive’ exam packages

The Chartered Insurance Institute has reversed its position on forcing the combined purchase of its exam and revision packages. The CII has faced widespread criticism of its decision in recent weeks to introduce a new “all-inclusive” unit of exam, study guide and online study tool, RevisionMate, accused of stripping advisers of choice over how they […]

Umbrella-Rain-Businessman-Protection-700.jpg

Attitudes toward income protection

Ross Jackson – Senior Protection Marketing Manager, Royal London  Royal London commissioned Opinium to run our State of the Protection Nation research to find out how people felt about their own protection needs and the industry as a whole. We surveyed people who had already taken out some kind of protection insurance and those who didn’t […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Martin Jones: Tax wrapper tricks for kids

Savvy saving strategies for advisers to help clients make their children’s life goals achievable It is no secret that costs for the next generation look set to be higher than they have been for previous ones in many ways. Annual university tuition fees, for example, are currently capped at a staggering £9,000. However, rule changes […]

2

DFM portfolios branded ‘closet trackers’ as adviser research slams behaviour

Portfolios run by discretionary fund managers such as Quilter Cheviot and HSBC appear “closet trackers” as pressure increases on the industry to justify its fees. Advisers have reported changing their clients’ portfolios after finding that many DFMs they were outsourcing investments to were not making active calls in some of their funds. The comments come […]

Comments

    Leave a comment