Premier posts slower inflows after ‘challenging’ quarter

By

Pound sign economics road direction sign conceptPremier Asset Management has seen net inflows slow for the final quarter of 2018 as it points to depressed investor sentiment in the market.

Premier reported total net inflows for the three months to 31 December of £65m, significantly down on previous quarters, which had contributed to total net inflows of £562m over the last twelve months.

The manager, which is best-known for its multi-asset and absolute return ranges, says that as markets fell, it managed to hold 84 per cent of its asset above median in terms of performance.

Premier chief executive Mike O’Shea says: “It has been a challenging quarter, with subdued net inflows against a background of economic and political uncertainty, and market volatility.

“Over the period, the UK equity market fell 9.6 per cent and global stock markets fell 10.5 per cent. We believe the continued uncertain environment is driving nervousness among investors generally.

“However, we are confident our strong distribution capabilities, coupled with our continued strategy of focusing on active management of relevant investment products, including our twelve multi-asset funds and range of income funds, mean we continue to be well placed for the future.”

