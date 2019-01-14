Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Premature recession fears

Read the latest thoughts from Trevor Greetham in our Investment Clock Strategy report ‘Premature recession fears’.

An upturn in volatility remains apparent as Wall Street experienced one of its worst December’s since the Great Depression.

Recession fears continue to rise and markets are pricing in this eventuality, but current sentiment readings are extremely depressed, the oil price is down and China continues to add stimulus. Trevor notes that he is starting 2019 constructive on stocks. Brexit remains a source of great uncertainty, for which Trevor believes in hedging risk rather than predicting an outcome.

Read the report here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £118.9 billion of assets (as at 30.09.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.

Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

Recommended
2

FSCS ups British Steel compensation offer

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it will change the way claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth will be calculated for reasons of fairness. In an update today, the lifeboat fund says the change is to ensure full and fair compensation for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. The development follows meetings […]
7

Annual allowance breaches double with taper introduction

The number of people reporting annual allowance breaches more than doubled in the 2016/17 financial year when the tapered annual allowance was introduced. A Freedom of Information Act Request from Curtis Banks to HM Revenue and Customs sheds light on how the annual allowance is affecting savers. The document given to Money Marketing breaks down […]
4

Steve Bee: How the UK lost its pensions mojo

A few decades ago, it was not at all unusual for ordinary workers in the UK to have a defined benefit pension scheme provided by their employer. That has all changed now, of course. Very few employers now offer DB schemes to new workers and the schemes we do have, in the private sector at […]

Magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate.
1

FCA raises fresh fears over ‘mortgage prisoners’

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has written to treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan raising concern over the on-going “mortgage prisoner” issue, in which he details plans to publish a consultation paper this spring. The term refers to borrowers who have been moved to reversion rates and are unable to switch to a cheaper mortgage due […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Singapore-Asia-700x450.jpg

Aberdeen Standard takes $13m stake in Singapore Life

Aberdeen Standard Investments has taken a $13m (£10m) stake in Singapore-based life insurer Singapore Life. The minority equity investment adds to ASI’s previous responsibility for managing fiduciary assets on behalf of Singapore Life, which its describes as a “digitally-focused, next-generation life insurance company”. ASI’s investment is hoping to capitalise on first-mover advantage for Singapore Life, […]

Bill McQuaker: Tech investment story has only just begun

For more than 25 years, investors have been faced with the ups and downs of the technology sector, and 2018 was no exception. Of course, the “dot-com” boom and subsequent bust in the late 90s and early 2000s, best characterised by the now popular “irrational exuberance” phrase coined by former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment