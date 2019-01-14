Read the latest thoughts from Trevor Greetham in our Investment Clock Strategy report ‘Premature recession fears’.

An upturn in volatility remains apparent as Wall Street experienced one of its worst December’s since the Great Depression.

Recession fears continue to rise and markets are pricing in this eventuality, but current sentiment readings are extremely depressed, the oil price is down and China continues to add stimulus. Trevor notes that he is starting 2019 constructive on stocks. Brexit remains a source of great uncertainty, for which Trevor believes in hedging risk rather than predicting an outcome.

Read the report here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £118.9 billion of assets (as at 30.09.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.

Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500