The potential impact of the upcoming election and Brexit on client portfolios

Scottish Widows: Why we signed up to the CII commitment

  What practical steps have you taken since signing up to the framework to ensure professionalism standards are met by the end of 2018? We are promoting professional qualifications across Scottish Widows. A great example of this is the support we are giving to the 3,000 colleagues in our customer services teams who serve advisers […]

SJP under fire again over charges and exit fees

Clients of St James’s Place have attacked the firm over what they say is an opaque charging structure and punitive levels of exit fees. The Sunday Times was asked to examine what retired solicitor Arnold Rosen had been charged by SJP between 2009 and 2015 after Rosen could not work out the level of charges […]

Global benefits predictions for 2015 from Jelf International

According to Doug Rice, managing director of international services, in 2015, managing their international duty of care will become an increasing focus for UK-based overseas organisations in both managing their short- and longer-term challenges. As a result, strong independent advice and innovative technological solutions will become more important than ever in managing their global benefits.

