Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ponzi schemes ordered to pay £3.4m to investors

By

The High Court has ordered directors of an unauthorised investment firm to pay £3.4m to the FCA, which will distribute funds to people who unintentionally invested in ponzi schemes.

Samuel and Shantelle Golding of Digital Wealth and Outsourcing Express operated unauthorised investment schemes, which pretended to involve the online purchase of wholesale goods from China for onward sale, the FCA said. The schemes promised “unrealistically” high returns – in some cases up to 100 per cent of the amount invested.

However, the schemes were UCIS and conducted illegal deposit-taking, in contravention with the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000.

The enterprise was a ponzi scheme, as the FCA says: “No significant trading was conducted and the schemes relied on a continuous flow of new investors to fund existing investors’ returns.

“Samuel and Shantelle Golding admitted to the court they were personally involved in these contraventions.”

FCA takes unauthorised investment scheme to court

The schemes raised just over £15m from more than 1,000 individual accounts. The FCA said it took “urgent enforcement action to stop it and prevent the disposal of the remaining funds.”

Of the £15m that was raised, £9.25m was paid out to investors as returns. The FCA said the defendants spent around £2.7m, which included “significant sums” on travel, hotels and retail goods.

The court order confirms that the Goldings will pay all funds held by them to the FCA for distribution to investors.

As a result of this action, the FCA will take control of approximately £3.4m which will be distributed to affected consumers, leaving them with a loss totalling at least £2.7m.

FCA enforcement and market oversight executive director Mark Steward says: “The FCA took action as soon as it became aware of this illegal scheme, preventing further losses to future investors who would be unable to exit the scheme before it inevitably collapsed.

“The FCA again reminds consumers not to invest in schemes being offered by firms that are not authorised by the FCA and that look too good to be true, like these ones. In this case, we managed to save some money for investors: too often it is too late.”

The FCA started its investigation in September 2017 and commenced proceedings in the High Court on 4 February this year.

The High Court order was made on 28 June 2019.

Recommended

Don Scott: Six senior managers regime myths busted  

Effort is required but compliance will not be too big a jump if the right processes are in place. With most regulation, a certain amount of interpretation of the rules is required, particularly in the absence of prescriptive guidance. This means firms can often go overboard, or not far enough. Nowhere is this more apparent […]

IFAs still unsure over Senior Managers Regime support

Two thirds of IFAs have said they will still be looking for outside help and guidance before getting ready for December’s Senior Managers and Certification Regime deadline. When the new rules come into play, top level staff will have to produce statements of responsibility for the elements of business they are in charge of, and […]

Royal London AM bolsters responsible investment team

Royal London Asset Management has made two appointments to its responsible investment team. Carlota Garcia-Manas and Beth Goldsmith both joined the company this week as analysts. Garcia-Manas has been hired as a senior analyst and will be responsible for leading the company’s engagement strategy. She will work with the wider Royal London Group to develop its […]

Royal London Asset Management

Managing money in retirement

Savers now have more flexibility than ever before in retirement. Of course, this comes with greater responsibility and more scope to make mistakes. Here Royal London look at some of the key considerations when it comes to investing in retirement The price of flexibility Pensions drawdown is becoming an increasingly favoured option amongst retirees, because […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Charles Stanley shareholders back board reappointments

Charles Stanley’s shareholders have backed the reappointment of all of the firm’s directors. At the discretionary manager’s annual general meeting yesterday, more than 90 per cent of shareholders approved chief executive Paul Abberley to continue in post. Chairman David Howard and chief financial officer Ben Money-Coutts were also returned with more than 90 per cent […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. diana glasspool 10th July 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Apart from gaining £2.7m what punishment did the Goldings get?

  2. Lawrie Hainey 10th July 2019 at 4:34 pm

    As above.What punishment did the Goldings receive? These people deserve to go to Jail for a long time.

  3. D H 11th July 2019 at 8:49 am

    You do have to admire the sass of Mark Stewart, he quotes, the FCA took action as soon as it was aware of the scheme…

    Not before 1,000 people invested 15 million,
    This must take sometime surely this amount doesn’t just get invested overnight ?
    Does the FCA ever look to the front or is their head on backwards ?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com