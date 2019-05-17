Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Wealth management boss jailed for a decade over £14.5m Ponzi fraud handed FCA final notice

By

Jail bankerThe FCA has issued a final notice to Hertfordshire-based Freddy David who is serving four and six-year jail sentences concurrently for two counts of fraud and deception.

David was convicted last July of one count of obtaining a money transfer by deception and one count of fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard David carried out a Ponzi scheme between January 2005 and November 2017 while he was managing director of Hertfordshire firm HBFS Financial Services.

David ran a legitimate HBFS business parallel with his fraud, in which he convinced investors, some of which he knew personally as friends, that their funds were held in high-interest bank accounts offering between four and eight per cent annual interest.

An investigation later revealed the funds were being transferred into David’s account for personal use.

On handing down the notice, the FCA says: “On the basis of the conduct resulting in these convictions, Mr David is not a fit and proper person to perform any function in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised person, exempt person or exempt professional firm.

“His convictions demonstrate a clear and serious lack of honesty and integrity such as that he is not fit and proper to perform regulated activities.”

David poses a significant and ongoing risk to consumers and financial institutions, as well as confidence in the market generally, the regulator adds.

Investment fraud reports jump 74 per cent in a year

The FCA referred the case of the Ponzi scheme to the police last year after becoming suspicious of HBFS’ accounts.

Police staff investigation Katie Watkins said: “David was a well-respected member of his community who exploited this in his position as a managing director of a recommended financial advisory firm to gain trust from unsuspecting investors.

“This fraud has caused significant emotional distress and financial harm to the victims involved, many of whom invested their life savings in HBFS. Some victims are retired and are not in a position to recover the money lost.”

Recommended

Redington names a trio of new MDs amid series of promotions

Investment consultancy firm Redington has announced a series of promotions to drive future growth in the business. It will see all the promotion of Sebastian Schulze, Nick Samuels and Lee Georgs to managing director. Schulze, who joined the firm in September 2010, has been promoted to managing director in the investment consulting team and will […]

Brewin Dolphin buys Investec’s Irish wealth arm

Brewin Dolphin has sealed its deal to buy the wealth management business of Investec Group in the Republic of Ireland, as it looks to raise £60m more from shareholders in a bid to shore up its capital position and continue expanding after a host of recent acquisitions. Last month, Brewin confirmed it was in “exclusive […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Jupiter poaches from Schroders for new CFO

Jupiter has turned to Schroders’ global head of finance Wayne Mepham to become the firm’s new chief financial officer. Mepham, who has been at Schroders for the past nine years after stints at consultant PwC, will join Jupiter in September, and will take up executive responsibility and sit on the asset manager’s board. Mepham will […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew-Bailey-PRA-2013-500x320.jpg

FCA criticised for not investigating Lloyds’ treatment of a whistleblower

A whistleblower who wrote a report criticising Lloyds Bank’s handling of a scandal at HBOS has rebuked the FCA for not investigating, the Financial Times reports. Former Lloyds staffer Sally Masterton wrote to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey last year, asking him to look into the conduct of Lloyds senior managers towards her. In 2014, […]

Twelve advice firms make latest FSCS default list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has published its latest list of defaulted firms, with financial and investment advice firms accounting for more than half. A total 12 advice firms are named on the list of 21 firms, along with London-based investment specialist Vantage Investment Group. London-based adviser Sequant Capital Limited has been named on the […]

Transact assets up 15% after Q4 struggles

Transact’s funds under direction rose 3.9 per cent to £34.4bn for the first half of 2019, latest results show. An H1 update from parent company IntegraFin today sounded a positive note on the platform’s performance in the first half of the year. The £34.4bn in funds is an increase of 15.6 per cent from £29.7bn […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ruth Gilbert 17th May 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Regrettably, this is another example where funds can’t be returned to victims because £15.6m was spent on gambling websites.
    If the law was changed to claw back the majority of this money from the betting businesses, maybe they would make greater efforts to exercise controls on this grievous addiction risk which harms not just the addicted, but as here, many other innocent people.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com