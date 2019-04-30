Money Marketing
Doctors call for urgent pension reform

The British Medical Association has written to chancellor Philip Hammond that doctors will start to reduce their working hours unless reforms are made to the NHS pension scheme. In the latest of several letters to the Hammond, the BMA says current pension and tax rules are creating a “perfect storm” in the NHS workforce. It […]

House price inflation weakest since 2012

House price inflation in UK cities has seen its slowest growth since May 2012, according to Hometrack, coming in at 1.7 per cent. Prices in the capital have marginally risen in the year to March 2019, increasing by 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the remaining six southern cities covered in the analysis have all recorded their […]

Phil Wickenden: IHT engagement has room to improve

Self-evidently, inheritance tax and estate planning becomes more important and relevant the older clients get. But importance and relevance don’t simply auto-translate into interest and action. Even at older ages (as is the case for simple will planning) and among the wealthiest (and, in theory, most “relevant”) brackets, estate planning is something that clients will, […]

FCA: RDR and FAMR review to look at firms’ robo offerings

The FCA says its review of RDR and FAMR will assess whether they have increased innovation in financial advice. An update published on the FCA’s website today sheds light on themes in the call for input to the review of RDR and FAMR that is expected to be published in the near future. It says […]

Absence management systems gone AWOL from UK’s SMEs, reports Jelf

A quarter (23 per cent)* of the UK’s small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not have an absence management system in place, according to new research from Jelf Employee Benefits. Despite 69 per cent* of organisations having a system in place, three-quarters (75 per cent) report that it is not providing them with sufficiently empowering absence or health data to inform an effective wellbeing programme.

