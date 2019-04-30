The British Medical Association has written to chancellor Philip Hammond that doctors will start to reduce their working hours unless reforms are made to the NHS pension scheme. In the latest of several letters to the Hammond, the BMA says current pension and tax rules are creating a “perfect storm” in the NHS workforce. It […]
House price inflation in UK cities has seen its slowest growth since May 2012, according to Hometrack, coming in at 1.7 per cent. Prices in the capital have marginally risen in the year to March 2019, increasing by 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the remaining six southern cities covered in the analysis have all recorded their […]
Self-evidently, inheritance tax and estate planning becomes more important and relevant the older clients get. But importance and relevance don’t simply auto-translate into interest and action. Even at older ages (as is the case for simple will planning) and among the wealthiest (and, in theory, most “relevant”) brackets, estate planning is something that clients will, […]
The FCA says its review of RDR and FAMR will assess whether they have increased innovation in financial advice. An update published on the FCA’s website today sheds light on themes in the call for input to the review of RDR and FAMR that is expected to be published in the near future. It says […]
A quarter (23 per cent)* of the UK’s small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not have an absence management system in place, according to new research from Jelf Employee Benefits. Despite 69 per cent* of organisations having a system in place, three-quarters (75 per cent) report that it is not providing them with sufficiently empowering absence or health data to inform an effective wellbeing programme.
Tenet Group has today announced its completed practice buy out of Preston-based wealth management firm, Derbyshire Booth. The firm will continue to trade under its current name as part of the deal, which places it as a subsidiary of Tenet’s advice company, Aspire Financial Management. The deal is the 13th for Tenet under the practice […]
High commission rates on general insurance policies threaten to cause another misselling scandal Another month, another FCA report that rocked me back on my heels. The catchily titled General Insurance Distribution Chain – Thematic Review got the press coverage its name deserves: almost none. But, as so often happens with FCA reports, there are facts […]
EdenTree’s chief investment officer Rob Hepworth on regulation woes, not following a benchmark approach and competition in the fund management space EdenTree Higher Income fund manager and chief investment officer Rob Hepworth says fund management is all about taking a long-term view on investing, something he has perfected during his two-and-a-half decades of managing funds. […]