Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
101

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

What advisers need to know about sideways inheritance

Statistics and romance sometimes have a rocky relationship. In 2015, the last year for which full figures are available, there were 245,513 marriages in England and Wales. Sadly, there were also 101,077 divorces. Love, it would seem, can be complicated. The over-65s are getting even busier when it comes to tying – or untying – […]

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]

ISM v PMI

Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, analyses the ISM v PMI and notes that the gap between them has widened recently. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the […]

SimplyBiz chair Davy says courts should decide large FOS complaints

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy has questioned whether staff at the Financial Ombudsman Service would be able to take on larger complaints if the compensation limit at the adjudicator is increased. Responding to a consultation on proposals to increase FOS’ compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000, Davy says he fears that this could reduce access to […]

Abraham Okusanya: Are happiness and retirement income really correlated?

A fascinating new paper by L&G, entitled Retirement Income Riddle: New perspectives on how we make financial choices and their impact on our wellbeing, looks at the relationship between happiness and the retirement income option people choose. Conducted by think-tank Demos using the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing database, the research focuses on people on […]

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Phil Holbrook 2nd January 2019 at 11:57 am

    It’s the amount of borrowed cash that’s been ploughed into Cryptocurrencies that worries me.
    Sooner or later it will need to be repaid and unless those markets surge back up again, there’ll be a global crisis.

