Brewin Dolphin continues hiring spree for West End office

Brewin Dolphin has bolstered the office it opened last year in London’s West End with another hire. William Quantrill joins the firm after 13 years with private bank Kleinwort Hambros, taking total office headcount to 28. The office was opened to focus on high-net-worth clients with complex financial needs, offering both financial planning and investment […]
HMRC left open to LTA breach claims after ruling, experts warn

HM Revenue & Customs could face new claims from savers due to a ruling that says it was wrong to remove an individual’s lifetime allowance protection. The recently published case concerns Mr Hymanson who claims he had accidentally failed to cancel a direct debit to his pension scheme which, HMRC argued, should void his £1.8m […]

Schroders’ Kirrage: There were benefits to less engaged investors

Schroder Global Value co-head Nick Kirrage sets the record straight on fund management, company transparency and why investment is all about psychology and behavioural attitudes Over the past few years, focus has shifted from star managers onto the team or the process behind the performance. This can certainly be said for the Schroder Global Value […]

Fired GAM manager looks to clear his name

The disgraced executive at the Swiss asset manager GAM Tim Haywood, who was fired last week for a “gross misconduct” said he is looking forward clearing his name. The former investment director and boss of GAM’s unconstrained/absolute return bond strategy was initially suspended in July after an internal investigation, which allegedly found issues with Haywood’s risk […]

TPR urges schemes to monitor high DB transfer activity

Trustees who expect high transfer value activity should take action now to protect their schemes against liquidity issues in the event of a market downturn The Pensions Regulator says.    In its latest annual funding statement published today, TPR gives guidance on how schemes should approach forthcoming valuations. In the document the watchdog clarifies how […]

Top three platforms market study predictions

Orphan clients, fund manager charges and technology suppliers’ capital requirements are all expected to be under the microscope The industry is waiting with bated breath for the FCA’s Investment Platforms Market Study final report. Here are our top three predictions for what will emerge. 1. Rules for orphan client chargingThe FCA is very clear that […]

darius mcdermott

Darius McDermott: Property investing – caveat emptor

Out of favour since the Brexit vote, but is it time to buy into bricks and mortar? Janus Henderson’s announcement that it is moving its open-ended UK Property fund from bid to offer pricing to a fixed price has brought property investments back into the spotlight after a period of quiet. Since the EU referendum […]

