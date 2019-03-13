Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

The Wells Street Journal: Bullsh*t bingo and an overwhelming choice

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Introducing bullsh*t bingoFNZ-backed technology provider Advicefront has debuted a list of acronyms and words that advisers dislike, helped by the ever-amusing Alistair Cunningham of Wingate Financial Planning. Dubbed “bullsh*t bingo”, the list includes regulators and bodies including the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service, […]

Aegon retail marketing head exits company

Aegon head of UK retail marketing and communications Stephen Wynne-Jones will depart his role at the end of March. Aegon confirmed the departure of the financial services communications specialist to Money Marketing today. Wynne-Jones has headed up marketing and communications for financial advisers at the provider for two years and was formerly head of corporate […]
1

Profile: ‘Most people do not know what a good financial planner looks like’

FMB managing director on how a university business programme helped to differentiate her company What makes you stand out from your peers? Highlighting your chartered or certified status on your website may have been enough several years ago but many more advisers have added those credentials to their armoury. Post-RDR, differentiation requires a little more […]

Johnson Fleming is a finalist at UK Pensions Awards 2016

The UK Pensions Awards shine the light on excellence and recognise the advisers, providers and investment managers that offer the highest level of innovation, performance and service to occupational pension schemes and their members. This year’s awards looked at advisers and providers across 31 different categories and were rigorously judged by a panel of senior […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Spring Statement 2019: EIS investments to undergo review

The government is set to review what funds will be allowed in Enterprise Investment Schemes. In the Spring Statement today, the government says it will publish approved funds guidelines for comment on what investments should be allowed in the scheme designed to channel money to start-up companies, alongside draft legislation. It is also set to […]

Behind the numbers: Explaining the failures of strategic bond managers

What has gone wrong for so many managers over the past 12 months? Only five out of 80 (6.25 per cent) strategic bond managers achieved positive performance in 2018, with the sector averaging a return of -2.49 per cent. The list of achievers includes Pimco GIS Income, Allianz Strategic Bond and three Royal London AM […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com