Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]
A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Introducing bullsh*t bingoFNZ-backed technology provider Advicefront has debuted a list of acronyms and words that advisers dislike, helped by the ever-amusing Alistair Cunningham of Wingate Financial Planning. Dubbed “bullsh*t bingo”, the list includes regulators and bodies including the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service, […]
Aegon head of UK retail marketing and communications Stephen Wynne-Jones will depart his role at the end of March. Aegon confirmed the departure of the financial services communications specialist to Money Marketing today. Wynne-Jones has headed up marketing and communications for financial advisers at the provider for two years and was formerly head of corporate […]
FMB managing director on how a university business programme helped to differentiate her company What makes you stand out from your peers? Highlighting your chartered or certified status on your website may have been enough several years ago but many more advisers have added those credentials to their armoury. Post-RDR, differentiation requires a little more […]
The UK Pensions Awards shine the light on excellence and recognise the advisers, providers and investment managers that offer the highest level of innovation, performance and service to occupational pension schemes and their members. This year’s awards looked at advisers and providers across 31 different categories and were rigorously judged by a panel of senior […]
The Government is to launch an Affordable Homes Guarantee scheme which is designed to help housing associations borrow money at a lower cost in order to build more affordable homes. Speaking in his Spring Statement today, Chancellor Philip Hammond said the scheme would support housing associations to build 30,000 affordable homes. Under the plans, the […]
The government is set to review what funds will be allowed in Enterprise Investment Schemes. In the Spring Statement today, the government says it will publish approved funds guidelines for comment on what investments should be allowed in the scheme designed to channel money to start-up companies, alongside draft legislation. It is also set to […]
What has gone wrong for so many managers over the past 12 months? Only five out of 80 (6.25 per cent) strategic bond managers achieved positive performance in 2018, with the sector averaging a return of -2.49 per cent. The list of achievers includes Pimco GIS Income, Allianz Strategic Bond and three Royal London AM […]