SJP shuns new CII exam in favour of in-house programmes

St James’s Place says it will stick with its internal adviser assessment programmes rather than offering the planned Chartered Insurance Institute and FCA-backed adviser re-evaluation examination. Speaking to Money Marketing, an SJP spokesman says the network prefers its in-house continuing professional development, but will not rule out changes going forwards. He says: “We are confident in […]
Can Gars break out of its slump?

Standard Life Aberdeen’s flagship fund and behemoth of the absolute return sector, Standard Life Investments Global Absolute Return Strategies fund, gained popularity with IFAs and DFMs when it launched in 2008. But the fund has fallen from its £26bn peak, and stands at around £17bn now. It missed its objective of return of cash plus […]

Will a new adviser exam impact professionalism?

A new Chartered Insurance Institute exam that lets the FCA assess adviser competence raises an important question: should passing tests at the beginning of your career qualify you for life? Many in the advice profession would argue the examination process to become chartered or certified is lengthy enough. Despite the changing nature of the job, […]

Advisers question SimplyBiz membership amid rising costs and declining offerings

Advisers are questioning their membership of support service provider SimplyBiz in the wake of recent cost increases, saying the breadth of services offered is declining. Money Marketing understands adviser members were asked to provide their fee income details to SimplyBiz through a questionnaire earlier this year. SimplyBiz’s monthly subscription is currently set at a guaranteed-for-life cost […]

Impact of Mifid II research cost rules revealed

Fund managers that pass the cost of research on to clients rather than absorbing it are charging up to 7.5 times more, according to fresh data. The Financial Times reports data from Frost Consulting, which show the impact of Mifid II rules that were introduced in January. The consulting firm analysed 3,000 funds and 350 […]

