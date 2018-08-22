Money Marketing
1

FCA takes unauthorised investment scheme to court

The FCA has commenced a criminal prosecution against a Surrey man alleged to have run illegal investment schemes for close to a decade. Mark Starling, from Farnham, is alleged to have operated a collective investment scheme without authorisation or exemption. The schemes purported to trade futures on behalf of investors, the FCA alleges. Southwark Crown […]
7

FCA takes on introducers behind £86m in pension transfers

The FCA has revealed it is pursuing two unregulated introducers involved in the transfer of at least £86m in pension assets from over 2,000 customers. In the watchdog’s monthly round-up, FCA executive director for enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward discusses how the FCA is approaching fraudsters as a new advertising campaign launched earlier in […]

Blog: Young, female advisers have every chance of success

When I first started flicking through career guides and thinking about what path to take, I wanted to make sure my job gave me flexibility, the ability to travel and the opportunity to meet people. After researching it, I realised a career in financial planning could tick all these boxes and, so far, my experience […]

Current multi asset positioning

2018 has brought particular challenges for the global economic backdrop, providing the potential for greater than usual volatility over the summer. Nersen Pillay, Investment Director explains that this is not necessarily a bad thing for active managers, sharing the importance of diversification and tactical asset allocation in weathering these conditions. Read the article here Past […]

FSCS Interior 480

Four IFAs placed in default in latest FSCS list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared nine firms default, included at least four financial advisers, in its latest list of collapsed firms. Advice firms included on the list covering July are London-based Talk Financial Solutions, Kent firm Accuro Finance Limited, Birmingham-based Ashfield Financial Planning and R W Harris Limited trading as Roger Harris and Company […]

Five minutes with…Anna Sofat

Addidi Wealth managing director Anna Sofat has long been a vocal proponent of greater diversity within the advice sector. Ahead of her appearance on our panel on the subject at the Money Marketing Interactive conference in Harrogate on September 13, she discusses how better regulation can help improve advice and why we all need to talk […]

What it takes to be a more human adviser

“Be more human” is something we hear time and again in the protection market. But what on earth does it mean in this context? The term reminds me of a TV programme from several years back, where a young Poldark played a vampire desperately trying shake off his blood-sucking ways and live like a normal […]

