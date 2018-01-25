Money Marketing
Pensions minister backs default guidance for pension freedoms

The government will look at how individuals who exercise pension freedoms can be given “a further nudge” to take guidance, pensions minister Guy Opperman says. During the second reading of the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill in the House of Commons, Opperman shed light on how the government’s view on guidance is evolving. He made […]

FCA writes to advisers over ‘commoditised’ DB transfer processes

The FCA has issued a warning over ‘commoditised’ defined benefit pension transfers running the risk of unsuitable advice. In a letter sent to advisers holding pension transfer permissions, the regulator reminds planners that a “key area” of its focus is on pension transfers, and that it will later this year be contacting all firms to […]

Letters sent to FCA from boards of Baillie Gifford trusts over misleading KIDs

Several independent boards of Baillie Gifford’s investment trust clients have written to the FCA about concerns with new Priips key information document rules. Baillie Gifford’s concerns relate to disclosure rules for the documents. It says these are based on past performance and could lead to investors being misled. Baillie Gifford compliance and legal partner Graham Laybourn […]

Bull markets don’t die of old age

In our latest Investment Clock Strategy report, Head of Multi Asset Trevor Greetham comments that he does not see the signs that usually signal the end of a bull market. RLAM’s Investment Clock model is in the equity friendly Recovery phase. Central banks are reluctant to raise interest rates and real returns on cash are […]

Fund groups respond to Mifid II ‘all-in fee’ fallout

Three fund groups featured in recent research as among those charging the highest fees have defended their approaches. This week research by the Lang Cat showed some fund managers’ costs increased at least two times beyond the ongoing charges figure, as Mifid II rules around fee disclosure take effect. Under Mifid II, which came into […]

Ros Altmann
3

Ros Altmann: HMRC must rethink SSAS measures

This April, SSASs may be hit by new HM Revenue & Customs rules that could undermine thousands of bona fide pension schemes, unless the Treasury can be persuaded to recognise the dangers of its plans. The Government rightly wants to crack down on scams and has recognised SSASs can pose a risk. Even though these […]

