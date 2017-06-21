Recommended
Networks consider lighter touch on equity release
Networks review adviser’s roll in advising on equity release after regulator’s decision not to introduce standalone qualification.
AWD plc grows by 7.7 per cent in 2004
AWD Holding AG announces revenue of 22.8 per cent during 2004 to 473.4m.Operating profit was boosted by 29.5 per cent to 49.3m, net profit increased by 38.9 per cent to 34.3b and earnings per share reached a record level of approximately 0.90, up by 38.9 per cent.The UK-arm of the German group, AWD plc grew […]
Neptune video: Abenomics: the impetus for Japan’s fast-track recovery?
The remarkable performance of the TOPIX over the past year has caused many sceptical equity investors to look again at the Japanese market. These returns have come despite very significant problems facing the Japanese economy. Chris Taylor, manager of the Neptune Japan Opportunities Fund, discusses these problems and whether Abenomics will be able to overcome them, enabling the market to continue to rise.
In the video, Taylor addresses the following:
• The size and speed of Japan’s unprecedented monetary policy
• Abenomics and the implications should it fail
• Corporate Japan and beneficiaries of government policy
