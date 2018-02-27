Recommended
Graham Bentley: Fund manager fees witch-hunt misses the point
The anti-fund manager invective is misdirected. They are as confused as platforms and advisers when it comes to calculations. Managing advisory investment portfolios has never been straightforward. The requirement to disclose transaction fees may very well see their demise. In principle, I am an advocate for transparency. It promotes accountability, and, as a former SEC […]
Phil Wickenden: Can you manage competing retirement income objectives?
Almost three years on from the start of the pension freedoms, people approaching retirement are looking for the most effective and efficient way to use the flexibility, while also balancing the various risks that come with this freedom of choice. While there are undoubtedly many opportunities, there are also challenges for both clients and their […]
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
FCA signposts pension transfer resources in adviser letter
The FCA has written to firms reminding them of its requirements related to pension transfers and reiterating its concern about applying a “commoditised approach” to this work. The letter, dated 16 January but published on the FCA’s website today, was sent to all firms that have permissions to advise on pension transfers and opt-outs. The […]
Artemis Monthly Distribution: How is the fund positioned
Jacob de Tusch-Lec and James Foster, managers of the Artemis Monthly Distribution Fund, discuss recent developments and how the fund is positioned. See the full discussion here
Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%
Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]
Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long
The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]
L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release
Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]
