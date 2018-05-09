Recommended
Aviva platform reports £13m loss
Aviva’s platform has reported a loss of more than £13m in 2017, according to results filed to Companies House. While the loss is an improvement from the £18.7m reported in 2016 on the back of higher revenue from increased assets under administration, the results come amid a glitch-ridden technology upgrade for the platform. Revenue in 2017 […]
Manager exodus continues at Standard Life Aberdeen
Another fund manager has left Standard Life Aberdeen to join a rival firm as the fund giant continues its restructuring post-merger. Imran Ahmad, an investment director and portfolio manager of the Emerging Market Debt Unconstrained fund, will join the multi-asset team at Investec Asset Management. Ahmad was in the emerging market debt specialists team at Standard […]
Standard Life Aberdeen fights back against Lloyds’ asset pull
Standard Life Aberdeen has hit back against Lloyds terminating investment management arrangements worth £109bn, saying the merged company is not in competition with the bank. In February, the Scottish Widows Investment Partnership assets were pulled because Lloyds saw Standard Life as a rival. In a stock exchange update today, Standard Life Aberdeen says it and […]
Absolute return funds in the spotlight after outflows
After a series of high-profile outflows, deeper questions are being asked about the performance of absolute return funds. The sector, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, is broad and can include a variety of types of funds across asset classes, geographies and strategies. The Investment Association simply stipulates funds within the sector must […]
What price (more) freedoms?
George Osborne will make his last Budget speech of the current parliamentary term this week, and the early media briefings suggest that pensions will again feature heavily in that statement. So what are we able to learn from the weekend’s coverage?
Columbia Threadneedle to shift EU customer assets out of UK ahead of Brexit
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is transferring EU customer assets from its UK Oeic range to equivalent funds in its Luxembourg Sicav range ahead of Brexit. A total of 20 funds from the Threadneedle UK Oeic range will transfer assets to equivalent funds in the Luxembourg Sicav range, with the firm launching 13 new funds on its Sicav […]
Market split over merits of LGBT advice
Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender activists are split over the need for specialist financial planning services after the boss of a firm targeting clients from the community said she was “staggered” by homophobic comments she overheard at a recent event for financial planners. LGBT Money founder Arlene Addison says she was appalled when she heard […]
Mel Kenny: Be famous in your clients’ eyes not an extra
I was recently reading about how, when you are famous, people want to know you but when you lose your fame you are on your own again. Quickly dropped. The phone no longer rings, the emails dry up. You can hear a pin drop. This can happen in financial services too. In a client’s eyes, […]
I voted “no” but this really is the wrong question – the issue is around what investments SIPP providers accept, and where they accept them from.
Question: How far does the fiduciary duty of a SIPP trustee (and NB that’s not necessarily the SIPP provider) extend? Should it be the trustee’s responsibility to stop scheme members from throwing their money away in manifestly unsuitable investments?
Question: How does a SIPP provider meet their regulatory and statutory obligations to reduce the risks of financial crime when they accept business from sources that are not appropriately regulated? Should they be liable when it would have been apparent to any reasonable person in their position that scheme members were being influenced by a third party other than through the provision of proper financial advice? Compare and contrast with the vulnerable customers protocols that banks use for people accessing their accounts under potential duress.
I have voted yes however this is only applicable to where providers have enabled investments in scams, been willfully blind to the actions of unregulated introducers, breached the FSMA 2000 regulation, failed to adhere to the regulation of the time, knowingly accepted Sipps where they were known to be totally unsuitable and in the case of one recklessly approving an investment without the investment memorandum.
That would be the same as holding BMW accountable for my driving, However, the SIPP/Pension providers must be held accountable for the Paper Trail, especially when the Funds to be held by the SIPP/Pension are to be invested in Non Regulated Investments, ie Abbey Life have allowed several clients to transfer out to the Norton Motorcycle Pension Scheme, funds from PP to a DB scheme post NRA! When questioned the CEO replied, well it had a “P” Number! so we sent a cheque, Plausible Denial of Accountability!! But really. Far to many Regulated firms are endeavouring to hide behind the Non Regulated Interference of their own Regulated Advice, blaming others, when they know full well exactly what is going on. In thirty-two years of giving Investment and Pensions Advice, I can categorically say, Not a Single client has asked me to make an investment in a fund upon which I have transacted within a recommended product, and the only one who asked a DFM to obtain a oil Share within his bespoke portfolio has seen that share collapse and held it until the portfolio was fully en-cashed, to buy another property!!