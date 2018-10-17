Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale will depart his role in May next year. Neale has held the position at the top of the lifeboat fund since May 2010 and is leaving to pursue “new challenges” when his third three-year term ends. He says: “I haven’t taken this decision because of any diminished […]
Savers 10 years away from retirement could lose nearly half of the value of their defined benefit pension if they choose to transfer, according to new research. The analysis from Royal London and consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock finds for those people the transfer value on offer will on average only be around 55 per cent […]
CYBG has completed its takeover of Virgin Money bank in a deal worth £1.7bn today. The parent company of Yorkshire Bank and Clydesdale Bank says the deal will lead to the UK’s “first true national banking competitor to the status quo.” The combined company has over six million customers with around £70bn of customer loans, […]
Helen O’Hagan, Technical Manager at Prudential, looks at some of the options to help fund the cost of going to university. An exciting time for children but not so much for their parents if they have not made financial provision to plan for this expense. And expensive it is! Not only the major items like […]
A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page Green with envy While scouring through the MPs’ Register of Interests last week, one WSJ correspondent took to reading the fine print of Treasury committee member John Mann’s file. Among the list of international trips undertaken by […]
Long-awaited guidance clears up confusion around the IHT position of policies issued under seal Life assurance protection is an often overlooked estate planning tool. For UK-domiciled individuals, effecting a policy subject to a trust can deliver a neat, effective way of sorting inheritance tax liability that cannot be diminished through other planning. It can also […]
Workplace provider Smart Pension has been told not to publish an advertisement again after a complaint to the marketing standards watchdog over its “threatening” tone. In November last year, Smart Pension sent a letter to business owners, stating that “failing to set up your workplace pension now could soon blow a serious hole in company […]
Were the FCA to do its job properly, the amounts of OPM that the FSCS is forever paying out would be a fraction of what they are at present.