Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended

Mark-Neale-at-office-in-2014-700.jpg
5

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale steps down

Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale will depart his role in May next year. Neale has held the position at the top of the lifeboat fund since May 2010 and is leaving to pursue “new challenges” when his third three-year term ends. He says: “I haven’t taken this decision because of any diminished […]

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Virgin Money completes sale to CYBG

CYBG has completed its takeover of Virgin Money bank in a deal worth £1.7bn today. The parent company of Yorkshire Bank and Clydesdale Bank says the deal will lead to the UK’s “first true national banking competitor to the status quo.” The combined company has over six million customers with around £70bn of customer loans, […]

Portrait of retired woman sitting at the garden while using ebook reader. Senior female using digital tablet and relaxing in her beautiful garden at home.

Bank of Gran

Helen O’Hagan, Technical Manager at Prudential, looks at some of the options to help fund the cost of going to university.  An exciting time for children but not so much for their parents if they have not made financial provision to plan for this expense. And expensive it is! Not only the major items like […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

To fee or not to fee?: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services from Money Marketing’s diary page Green with envy While scouring through the MPs’ Register of Interests last week, one WSJ correspondent took to reading the fine print of Treasury committee member John Mann’s file. Among the list of international trips undertaken by […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: Clarity on life assurance policies for non-doms

Long-awaited guidance clears up confusion around the IHT position of policies issued under seal Life assurance protection is an often overlooked estate planning tool. For UK-domiciled individuals, effecting a policy subject to a trust can deliver a neat, effective way of sorting inheritance tax liability that cannot be diminished through other planning. It can also […]

recession noise

Pension provider told to take down ‘threatening’ advert

Workplace provider Smart Pension has been told not to publish an advertisement again after a complaint to the marketing standards watchdog over its “threatening” tone. In November last year, Smart Pension sent a letter to business owners, stating that “failing to set up your workplace pension now could soon blow a serious hole in company […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 17th October 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Were the FCA to do its job properly, the amounts of OPM that the FSCS is forever paying out would be a fraction of what they are at present.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com