Savers 10 years away from retirement could lose nearly half of the value of their defined benefit pension if they choose to transfer, according to new research. The analysis from Royal London and consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock finds for those people the transfer value on offer will on average only be around 55 per cent […]
FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has offered his condolences on behalf of the regulator following the death of former advice and life insurance director, Linda Woodall. A point of contact is provided through the FCA website to remember Woodall, who passed away in September. She joined the FCA in 2001 and held various roles across […]
I was recently reading an article on the “downsides of a £1m pension” and my first thought was… if only. The total tax take for HM Revenue and Customs from the lifetime allowance charge has increased exponentially from £7m in 2008/09 to £110m in 2016/17. But I find people’s reaction to deeming themselves possible “victims” of […]
The responsibilities of Sipp providers in relation to unregulated investments are set to be clarified in two court cases that could have wide implications for the industry later this month. The FCA has submitted evidence to both cases about how Sipp providers breached its conduct rules by accepting esoteric investments without due diligence. The first […]
Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune India’s government has announced a huge recapitalisation plan to fortify the balance sheets of its ailing state owned (SOE) banks. The government has committed $32 billion, which was far in excess of market expectations. This capital will be infused over the next two years and should help the […]
Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director on 25 years attempting to right the wrongs of the industry When Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director Ruth Whitehead says she is “proud to be anti-establishment, especially the financial services establishment” you can sense there is a story to be told. Something that runs deeper than the usual dissatisfaction with […]
Members of the Chartered Body Alliance have called for the FCA to make it easier for consumers to check if advisers are aligned to professional bodies. The CBA comprises the Chartered Insurance Institute, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and the Chartered Banker Institute. On behalf of its 200,000 strong member base, the bodies […]