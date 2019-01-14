Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Prudential UK & Europe has announced former New Model Business Academy managing director Tom Hegarty will head the new self-employed part of its financial planning business. The invitation-only arm of Prudential FP will be open to up to 30 of its 360-strong advice staff. Those involved will be able to build their own businesses which […]
The FCA has warned firms not to imply that all of their activities, including unregulated investments, are authorised by the FCA in marketing material if they are not actually regulated. In a letter to chief executives of all regulated firms, the FCA outlines its rules on making sure financial promotions are fair, clear and unambiguous, […]
The European Securities and Markets Authority has found that fund costs reduce retail investors’ returns by an average of a quarter. In a major report, Esma finds that costs have a significant impact on the final outcome of investment decisions, particularly for retail clients, who pay twice as much as institutional ones. For Ucits funds, management […]
As we move into a new year, people will be experiencing mixed feelings. In the investment markets, global volatility and Brexit makes the outlook unclear. Emotions are running high. Interest rates, currencies, house values – the impact on these things and many others is unknown. In times of economic uncertainty, one of the first people […]
Welcome to the latest update for The Merchants Trust PLC from the Trust’s portfolio manager, Simon Gergel. Side Thoughts from Simon Gergel… April saw the first day since the industrial revolution that no coal was used to generate electricity for the UK’s national grid. The Financial Times reported that around 34% of power was generated […]
Aberdeen Standard Investments has taken a $13m (£10m) stake in Singapore-based life insurer Singapore Life. The minority equity investment adds to ASI’s previous responsibility for managing fiduciary assets on behalf of Singapore Life, which its describes as a “digitally-focused, next-generation life insurance company”. ASI’s investment is hoping to capitalise on first-mover advantage for Singapore Life, […]
For more than 25 years, investors have been faced with the ups and downs of the technology sector, and 2018 was no exception. Of course, the “dot-com” boom and subsequent bust in the late 90s and early 2000s, best characterised by the now popular “irrational exuberance” phrase coined by former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, […]
Provider Selectapension’s subsidiary arm that executed defined benefit advice has been wound up according to a notice published by The Gazette. The update says Selectapension Bureau Services went into liquidation in October last year with Crowe U.K appointed as liquidators. The notice marks the end of Selectapension’s decision to pull out of the DB transfers […]