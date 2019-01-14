Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended
1

SimplyBiz exec to head “invite-only” Prudential planning arm

Prudential UK & Europe has announced former New Model Business Academy managing director Tom Hegarty will head the new self-employed part of its financial planning business. The invitation-only arm of Prudential FP will be open to up to 30 of its 360-strong advice staff. Those involved will be able to build their own businesses which […]
3

EU regulator warns fund costs are eroding investor returns

The European Securities and Markets Authority has found that fund costs reduce retail investors’ returns by an average of a quarter. In a major report, Esma finds that costs have a significant impact on the final outcome of investment decisions, particularly for retail clients, who pay twice as much as institutional ones. For Ucits funds, management […]

The Merchants Trust PLC – May 2017

Welcome to the latest update for The Merchants Trust PLC from the Trust’s portfolio manager, Simon Gergel. Side Thoughts from Simon Gergel… April saw the first day since the industrial revolution that no coal was used to generate electricity for the UK’s national grid. The Financial Times reported that around 34% of power was generated […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Singapore-Asia-700x450.jpg

Aberdeen Standard takes $13m stake in Singapore Life

Aberdeen Standard Investments has taken a $13m (£10m) stake in Singapore-based life insurer Singapore Life. The minority equity investment adds to ASI’s previous responsibility for managing fiduciary assets on behalf of Singapore Life, which its describes as a “digitally-focused, next-generation life insurance company”. ASI’s investment is hoping to capitalise on first-mover advantage for Singapore Life, […]

Bill McQuaker: Tech investment story has only just begun

For more than 25 years, investors have been faced with the ups and downs of the technology sector, and 2018 was no exception. Of course, the “dot-com” boom and subsequent bust in the late 90s and early 2000s, best characterised by the now popular “irrational exuberance” phrase coined by former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, […]

Selectapension’s DB transfer arm winds up

Provider Selectapension’s subsidiary arm that executed defined benefit advice has been wound up according to a notice published by The Gazette. The update says Selectapension Bureau Services went into liquidation in October last year with Crowe U.K appointed as liquidators. The notice marks the end of Selectapension’s decision to pull out of the DB transfers […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com