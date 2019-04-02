Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]
Advisers say retirees have mounting concerns they will run out of money and that pensions freedoms provide too many options to consider alone, Aegon research shows. Adviser respondents to the research say three quarters of major challenges for their clients revolve around generating retirement income. A total 38 per cent of adviser respondents say running […]
With 5 April fast approaching, advisers are busy swotting up on allowances and the most tax-efficient ways to invest clients’ retirement savings There is nothing like a deadline to focus the mind and spur people into action. Although advisers deal with tax planning throughout the year, the run-up to 5 April triggers a rush to […]
Firms have five days to report any professional indemnity insurance polices that are not compliant with the new Financial Ombudsman Service award limit. Last week Money Marketing reported the FCA will consider the individual circumstances for advice firms who cannot get their professional indemnity insurance re-confirmed before the 1 April. The limit increased from £150,000 to […]
Parit Jakhria, Head of Long-Term Investment Strategy at Prudential, explains how his team operates to determine our long-term investment strategy to ultimately deliver outcomes for your clients. Recommendations & critical yieldThe Long-Term Investment Strategy Team (LTIS) determines the optimal strategic asset allocation (SAA) and the strategic hedging policies for Prudential’s multi-asset portfolio. As part of […]
Parliament will soon debate the annual allowance taper and how it affects highly paid NHS workers. On the face of it, many would say well-paid NHS staff are wealthy enough to foot the AA bills and should suck it up like everyone else. But do NHS doctors and consultants deserve different treatment? Government is the […]
The FCA has confirmed to Money Marketing it has written to the heads of nine major product providers reminding them to review their defined benefit transfer procedures. In a Dear CEO Letter sent on 22 March, the FCA lays out how providers should treat customers fairly in the context of DB to defined contribution transfers. It went […]
Kymin Financial Planners managing director on giving the firm an update, but keeping accessibility at its heart There are plenty of people in the financial advice sector working hard to shake off the stuffy and slightly old-fashioned image that still haunts the profession. Newport-based Kymin Financial Planners managing director Robin Hall is one of them. […]