Roger Edwards

Roger Edwards: Why it pays to break the protection advice mould

Does competitive advantage mean being better than everyone else or different? Or both? Twenty or so years ago I made weekly trips from Edinburgh to London to meet advisers and journalists. British Airways served gigantic cooked breakfasts in the morning and three-course meals at night, with a couple of drink runs as well. This was […]

Are the new protection CPD rules a double-edged sword?

Rules may increase quality of advice but not necessarily adviser numbers in the market Last month saw the introduction of the Insurance Distribution Directive, which means anyone involved in the distribution of insurance products must complete at least 15 hours of relevant continuing professional development each year. The new rules place no additional burden on […]

BlackRock launches pensions-focused multi-asset fund

BlackRock has launched a multi-asset strategic growth fund targeted at defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes seeking long-term growth and less volatility than equities. A minimum of 5 per cent of the fund’s capital will be invested in to environmental, social and governance themes. BlackRock, which manages $6.44 trillion of assets globally, also says […]

Global Alpha

‘Low volatility’: low risk, low reward?

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune ‘Low volatility’ products originated as tools for institutional investors who were contractually obliged to provide instant liquidity. Now they are sold to individual savers – the very people who need long-term options the most. Find out more here Important information Investment risks    Neptune funds may have a high […]

FSCS still processing 2,000 Beaufort Securities cases

Two thousand clients of discretionary fund manager Beaufort Securities are yet to be refunded close to a year on from its closure to new business. Confirming it is still working on around 2,000 cases, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme says 3,000 of a total 17,500 retail clients affected will be given a “large part” of their […]

Aegon hires ex-Fidelity strategy head for platform role

Aegon has appointed ex-Fidelity strategy head Ed Dymott (pictured) to the newly created role of managing director for transformation, innovation and growth. Aegon says Dymott will be responsible for strategic planning and ensuring the business is well placed to capitalise on changes in adviser and customer needs. This will involve analysis of industry developments including the latest […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Gafney 14th November 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I am honestly curious, why do so many people think that the government should be making decisions for people, rather than encouraging them to take responsibility for themselves?

    Do you like the interference of a nanny state?

