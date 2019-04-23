Money Marketing
Pimfa appoints Openwork and Schroders chiefs to board

Trade body Pimfa has made four new appointments to its board of directors to help represent the investment manager and financial adviser sectors. The new members are Openwork chief executive Mark Duckworth and Schroders global head of wealth management Peter Hall. Duckworth is responsible for group and distribution strategy, and oversees the development of the […]
A day in the life of an SJP adviser

Lifting the lid on an advice network that continues to make waves “Infamous”, “fascinating” and “bizarre” are just a few of the words Money Marketing hears when the topic of conversation turns to St James’s Place. The Gloucestershire-headquartered advice network is home to almost one in every six advisers across the UK and is expecting […]

Simon Collins: Setting your SMCR milestones

Keeping up momentum is key, even if the December deadline seems some way off As firms step up their Senior Managers and Certification Regime project activity, challenges facing HR and compliance functions are becoming apparent; not least the question of resource, and competing priorities for what is a finite resource at most firms. Some firms […]

Phil Wickenden: Tax system’s tech overhaul far from over

The Office of Tax Simplification has called for the government to consider auto-enrolling all taxpayers into HM Revenue & Customs’ personal tax account service, after concerns that developing technology will cause individuals to lose sight of their obligations. The OTS has published a discussion paper looking at the risks tax simplification through technology poses. The […]

