Liontrust appoints non-executive director

Liontrust has appointed Mandy Donald as an independent non-executive director. Subject to regulatory approval, she will join the board on 1 August and become chair of the audit and risk committee on 20 September. A trained chartered accountant, Donald spent almost two decades at EY before she turned her focus to the growth of new […]
Guidance body starts recruitment for pension dashboard group

The Money and Pensions Service has started recruitment for a steering group designed to provide strategic direction for the pensions dashboard. The steering group will have 12 members, represent the interests of consumers and feed into the broader work of the industry delivery group led by Pensions Policy Institute director Chris Curry. Maps says candidates […]

Lagarde steps down as IMF head

Christine Lagarde has stepped down as managing director of the International Monetary Fund ahead of her anticipated move to run the European Central Bank. The former French finance minister is awaiting a decision on her nomination to head up the ECB, and has announced she will leave the IMF on 12 September. She has held […]

Treasury looks to address advice gap

By Jamie Clark, Business Development Manager, Royal London Hot on the heels of consultations on tax relief and pension transfers and early-exit charges comes a new investigation into the advice gap, and how this can be bridged. Ever since the new pensions freedoms were introduced, concerns have been raised about how people can get access […]

FSCS looks for £1m clawback in settlement with Sipp provider

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme may be able to retrieve some of the money it paid out after an investment in a Caribbean resort failed. The lifeboat fund has struck a provisional settlement with a Sipp provider involved in the scheme, Law360 reports. London’s High Court has put six separate lawsuits the scheme launched against […]

  1. Julian Stevens 29th July 2019 at 5:05 pm

    The FCA should regulate, full stop, instead of merely creating endless new regulations that it then fails to enforce. Such endless new regulations are an unnecessary burden on the good guys and largely ignored by the cowboys. It’s so stupid, isn’t it?

