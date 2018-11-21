Money Marketing
Lessons to be learnt
Advisers ditch online CPD in favour of events

Advisers prefer to fulfill their continuing professional development requirements by attending events rather than engaging with online learning materials, research from Prudential shows. The Prudential Adviser Barometer shows 60 per cent of respondents said events was the best format for CPD last year, rising to 63 per cent this year. While 44 per cent were […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]
Pensions minister: Simple statements are long overdue

Making pensions simple for everyone to understand is one of my key missions as a minister. Simple, two-page, standardised pension statements, the pensions dashboard for online access to pensions information, an industry provided mid-life MOT are clearly the way forward. Traditionally, pensions are complex. We want to change this. If something is impenetrable, people shy […]
Alan Hughes: The most important lesson from Berkeley Burke case

FCA must give greater consideration to where detailed rules would result in more effective regulation and better protection Last month saw Sipp provider Berkeley Burke lose its High Court appeal against the Financial Ombudsman Service. The appeal followed the Ombudsman’s decision against Berkeley Burke for failing to carry out adequate due diligence on an unregulated […]

Charles Stanley grows advice revenue 20%

Charles Stanley has seen revenues at its financial planning division jump 20 per cent over the six months to the end of September. Results released this morning show that the discretionary fund manager and platform provider made “continued investment in the expansion of the financial planning division”, generating turnover of £3.5m compared to £2.9m for […]

High pay under fire as IA code targets executive salaries

The Investment Association has launched new guidelines for executive remuneration, following “shareholder rebellion” this AGM season. The trade body says that there is mounting frustration from investors that listed companies are not taking concerns about excessive pay packets for senior staff seriously, and has issued a new “Principles of Remuneration” document today. The IA has […]

Can passive investing meet the ESG challenge?

A growing appetite for sustainable investments is forcing fund providers to think outside the box The rising popularity of passive investing in recent years has prompted some industry figures to ask how much further its share of the market can continue to grow. Active fund manager Baillie Gifford launched a campaign for “actual” investing earlier […]

