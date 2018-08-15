Some advisers are welded to independence but for others restricted status makes more sense. Three restricted advice firms share their experiences The one-man band Lowland Financial managing director Graeme Mitchell became restricted after he was advised that a one-man band would not be able to demonstrate true independence after the Retail Distribution Review. “I took compliance advise and spoke to the FCA asking how feasible is it for a one-man band to demonstrate […]
The FCA had more than 500 cases open at the start of April, which is nearly 100 more than the same time last year. According to a Financial Times report, the regulator had a record 504 investigations open as of 1 April, compared with 410 the year before. Of that caseload, 85 cases are looking […]
The advised platform market has seen significant change in company ownership in recent years, either through acquisitions or businesses opting to float on the stock exchange. Now the spotlight is on adviser platform technology firms, with speculation currently focused on Edinburgh-headquartered FNZ. A Sky News report last month said FNZ’s two private equity backers General […]
I am far from anti-IFA but in certain circumstances my priority is the greater good of the industry On a recent golf day, an adviser acquainted with my various scribbles asked me if I was Auntie Ivy. I was lost for words. Although my wife might describe my hearing as selective, even she would not […]
By Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities In recent weeks equities have been buffeted by two shocks occurring at the same time: China’s devaluation of the renminbi and the prospect of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raising interest rates. The market is not comfortable with the Fed raising rates at the same time that China […]
The pensions dashboard: now there is a good idea, surely? Well, actually no, it is not. To be fair, it sounds like a good idea – a one stop shop where you can see all your various pensions in one place, neat and tidy, lovely and shiny. But there are some problems – quite a […]
When I first started flicking through career guides and thinking about what path to take, I wanted to make sure my job gave me flexibility, the ability to travel and the opportunity to meet people. After researching it, I realised a career in financial planning could tick all these boxes and, so far, my experience […]
The FCA has published the findings of its review into how non-deposit taking mortgage lenders and mortgage third-party administrators handle complaints, concluding that some approaches are “inflexible”. The regulator wanted to see if the processes involved in handling complaints posed a risk to customers, and, in some areas, found room for improvement. While the FCA […]