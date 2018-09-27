Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
The Pensions Ombudsman has ordered Alliance Trust Savings to pay £500 to a client for the stress it caused during the transfer of her Sipp. In the ruling, Mrs N wanted to move her Sipp operated by ATS to one operated by Equiniti Financial Services due to an increase in fees. In June 2017 Mrs […]
Fidelity created ripples across the asset management industry when in August it announced two 0 per cent AMC passive funds – one for US equities and one for global ex-US equities. Last week’s launch of two further, doubling its “zero funds” to four. The two launched in August that have already raised more than £770m […]
The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled in favour of five individuals who lost nearly £100,000 after transferring their pensions into non-standard investments using Sipps. In June, law firm Anthony Philip James & Co issued five cases against Sipp administrator Guinness Mahon Trust Corporation over allegations it worked with unregulated introducers to facilitate non-standard investments. In […]
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune An inflection point was reached during the middle of 2016 as investors realised that interest rates simply could not fall any further. We believe this was the catalyst for the outperformance of value strategies over quality growth, with the share prices of banks, materials companies and energy stocks […]
Ahead of Good Money Week, new ways to approach sustainable investing are on many people’s radars The Sustainable Development Goals, unveiled by the United Nations in 2015, have become the de facto benchmark for measuring the sustainability and societal impact of investment portfolios. The 17 Global Goals, which aim to transform our world by 2030, […]
The Chancellor has indicated that IHT needs simplifying but what would this mean for tax planning? There are plenty of things in this world that people don’t understand because, hey, the world is a confusing place. But we can always take solace in the fact that there are some really simple concepts and ideas out there that […]
A London-based broking and investment firm has been handed a fine by the FCA for its failure to update its risk surveillance systems following a business model change. Linear Investments’ trading is primarily conducted via electronic Direct Market Access. The firm saw increased trading volume following a business model change prior to November 2014. The […]