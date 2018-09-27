Money Marketing
Tatton: Offering funds for free is a new low

Fidelity created ripples across the asset management industry when in August it announced two 0 per cent AMC passive funds – one for US equities and one for global ex-US equities. Last week’s launch of two further, doubling its “zero funds” to four. The two launched in August that have already raised more than £770m […]

Sipp provider to pay out over non-standard investments

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled in favour of five individuals who lost nearly £100,000 after transferring their pensions into non-standard investments using Sipps. In June, law firm Anthony Philip James & Co issued five cases against Sipp administrator Guinness Mahon Trust Corporation over allegations it worked with unregulated introducers to facilitate non-standard investments. In […]

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Impact investors could find sustainable development goals are a damp squib

Ahead of Good Money Week, new ways to approach sustainable investing are on many people’s radars The Sustainable Development Goals, unveiled by the United Nations in 2015, have become the de facto benchmark for measuring the sustainability and societal impact of investment portfolios. The 17 Global Goals, which aim to transform our world by 2030, […]

Phil Wickenden

Phil Wickenden: Doing the maths on the future of IHT

The Chancellor has indicated that IHT needs simplifying but what would this mean for tax planning? There are plenty of things in this world that people don’t understand because, hey, the world is a confusing place. But we can always take solace in the fact that there are some really simple concepts and ideas out there that […]

FCA fines broker firm £409k over trade surveillance system

A London-based broking and investment firm has been handed a fine by the FCA for its failure to update its risk surveillance systems following a business model change. Linear Investments’ trading is primarily conducted via electronic Direct Market Access. The firm saw increased trading volume following a business model change prior to November 2014. The […]

