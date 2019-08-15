The future of the Pensions Advice Allowance remains unclear as the government confirms it has no plans to find out how much traction it has gained with consumers. In a Freedom of Information Act request, Money Marketing asked HM Revenue & Customs how many individuals had utilised the Pensions Advice Allowance – which allows savers […]
After a sharp selloff in May as trade tensions re-emerged, risk assets recovered in June and July on the back of central bank dovishness, with US equity markets touching all-time highs. But with prices where they are today, investors need to be very high conviction that the best is yet to come in order to […]
Transfer values rose during July 2019 while the number of defined benefit transfers also increased, according to consultants XPS Pensions Group. It runs XPS Transfer Watch made up of two indexes that monitor market developments which affect transfer values and how much transfer business it has administered internally. The first index – XPS Transfer Value […]
Tenet Group risk and regulatory director Caroline Bradley discusses the holistic process of the advice profession ahead of Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate. What soft skills are needed for a modern adviser and why? Advice is becoming a more holistic process rather than being event driven. Advisers need to be the professional consultant their client’s value to […]
Ewan McAlpine, Senior Client Portfolio Manager, provides insight into how RLAM’s bond team use their skills to seek unique opportunities and greater diversity than that offered by traditional areas of the bond market, describing how they invest in unrated securities as well as rated securities to broaden the horizon of fixed income investing. Read the […]
Fraud helpline staff acting on behalf of police are trained to mislead victims into believing their cases are under investigation, and will be solved, The Times has claimed. The Times undercover investigation into Action Fraud, which is overseen by the City of London Police, found that staff at the call center, outsourced by the US […]
Our industry faces great challenges from creating solutions for new generations of investors to navigating rapid technological and regulatory change. However, by collaborating with industry partners and harnessing investment innovation, platforms can not only embrace these challenges but begin to introduce investment platforms to a broader client universe. This demand means not only an evolution […]
Nationwide Building Society has extended access to its later life lending products to all older borrowers. In April this year, the building society launched a range of mortgage products for existing borrowers approaching retirement. There are three different later life mortgage products available: a retirement capital and interest product, a retirement interest-only product, and a lifetime […]