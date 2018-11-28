Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Standard Life Aberdeen has announced that managing director of Credit Suisse’s asset management arm Gerhard Fusenig will be stepping down from its board at the end of the year. Fusenig, who sat on both the remuneration committee and the risk and capital committee at Standard Life Aberdeen, will leave on 31 December 2018. The former […]
Despite seeing the longest US stock bull market in history this year, many advisers are now bracing themselves for a downturn. The US stock market marked its record in August for the longest upward rally, when it made it to 3,543 days without a fall of 20 per cent or more. According to Thesis Asset Management […]
I recently had a very enjoyable night out with a group of advisers. We could not help talking shop and shared some horror stories of poor financial decisions we had heard people making. These included taking the tax-free lump sum out of a pension to put into a bank account, taking money out to repay […]
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Things are bad but they aren’t that bad. Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management shares his views on one of the most negative investor sentiment readings in 30 years and explains why he’s buying stocks again in multi asset funds. Read the blog here Past performance is no guide to […]
Adviser trade body Pimfa has called on the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to do more to ensure professional indemnity insurance providers pay up when firms collapse. Pimfa is calling for a review of how funds are recouped from PII in light of another propsed interim levy from the FSCS this week of £69m. The £69m […]
The FCA has said it is taking a closer look at how it might be able to identify advice firms attempting to avoid their liabilities through so-called phoenixing. The practice has hit the headlines a number of times in recent years, where individuals or firms that see future complaints coming down the line decide to […]
Brokers have spoken out in defence of mortgage products based on higher than average income multiples following criticism for the deals in the national press. This week, Darlington Building Society launched a six-times salary mortgage for professionals in certain professions, including accounting, law and medicine. This is the largest loan-to-income ratio mortgage product currently on […]