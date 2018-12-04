Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended
3

Carl Wallis: Why advisers should be thankful for the FCA

Troubles in Australia just go to show how far the relationship has come between UK firms and their regulator It is always interesting to compare our experience in the UK financial services market with those overseas, which is why I have been following developments in Australia’s Financial Services Royal Commission with interest. The commission, the […]

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
2

Paul Lewis: HMRC has made a mess of state pension credits

Thousands have been incorrectly fined, with many also missing out on vital state pension credits In a rare admission of incompetence, HM Revenue & Customs is to waive penalty charges for tens of thousands of parents who received child benefit even though their income was too high. They will still have to pay the back […]

Japan: the Land of the Rising Dividends

By George Boyd-Bowman, Fund Manager at Neptune Many Western investors have long bemoaned the lack of a true dividend culture in Japan, claiming the corporate culture is not tilted in favour of shareholders. Yet today, in the Land of the Rising Sun, we see a fresh impetus to focus on shareholder returns, which is leading […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Gabriela Strug: Gifting rules do little to help the young

The complexity around inheritance tax rules is well known. Even experts in the industry need to revisit the details sometimes. A substantial part of my time as a financial planner has been spent helping clients manage how to pass on wealth to their loved ones, either during their lifetime or after death. As a millennial, […]

Old-Couple-Elderly-Pension-Pensioners-700.jpg

Auto-enrolment freeze will hurt the most vulnerable, industry warns

The decision to freeze the auto-enrolment threshold while increasing the personal allowance leaves hundreds of thousands of low earners vulnerable, according to industry figures. The Department for Work and Pensions has today said the threshold to qualify for automatic enrolment to a workplace pension is set to be frozen at £10,000. The DWP also announced its […]

SimplyBiz denies cut to member services

Support services provider SimplyBiz will continue to provide its member advisers access to popular risk profiling tool Dynamic Planner next year. Advisers signed up to SimplyBiz can use the tool as part of the support service package. IFAs spoke to Money Marketing in September and October about talk of declining service from SimplyBiz and questions over the future […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 4th December 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I voted Unsure because the amount of work (and expense) involved for the providers will be immense and, after all, if policyholders have lost their records and/or moved home without notifying them, it’s hardly the fault of the providers, is it? Why would they not want policyholders to come forward and claim forgotten benefits?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com