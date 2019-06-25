Money Marketing
Treasury to probe mini-bond regulation after LC&F collapse

The Treasury will look at whether the regulatory framework around mini-bond investments is suitable following the collapse of provider London Capital & Finance earlier this year. According to Reuters, junior finance minister John Glen flagged the finance ministry’s involvement in the ongoing case in a letter to lawmakers published on Monday. Glen says the Treasury […]

Lighthouse Quilter deal gets court approval

A court has given final signoff to Quilter’s acquisition of Lighthouse. In a stockmarket update yesterday, the companies revealed that the court had sanctioned the deal arrangement, under which the entire share capital of Lighthouse is being purchased by Intrinsic. Lighthouse shares are due to stop trading from 12 June, and Lighthouse’s AIM shares will […]

L&G launches rental protection product with Mortgage Advice Bureau

Legal & General has announced the completion of a rental protection plan pilot, carried out in conjunction with Mortgage Advice Bureau. According to the firm, it is the first major protection provider to develop a protection product specifically for the private rented sector. The plan offers the choice of three products: ‘rental income protection benefit’, […]

Current multi asset positioning

Nersen Pillay, Investment Director within Royal London Asset Management’s multi asset team provides an update on the latest positioning of the Royal London Global Multi Asset Portfolios (GMAPs). Read the blog Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down […]

The FCA’s five fixes for retirement information

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has started to change the way that people will be told about their pension options. In a recent market study paper, they lay out their final proposals on the information that should be delivered to people approaching retirement and how it should look and feel. During 2015, there will be […]

New pensions watchdog head puts savers at heart of vision

The Pensions Regulator’s new chief executive Charles Counsell has outlined how the watchdog will ensure savers are treated fairly in his first major speech today. Counsell who took up his post in April was speaking to delegates at the Pension Benefits UK conference. He explained how the pensions landscape has changed and what the regulator […]

US billionaires call for new wealth tax

A group of billionaires in America have written a letter to presidential candidates calling for the super-rich to face a new wealth tax. The signatories include some of the richest people in the US, from investor George Soros and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, to Molly Munger, daughter of Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger. While […]

