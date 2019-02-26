Money Marketing
Malcolm McLean: Simpler pension tax relief is only fair

Pension tax allowances have created a complicated system that is not working in the interests of consumers Being able to get tax relief on contributions to a pension scheme is probably something that we tend to take for granted and don’t value enough. The relief provides an incentive to join a pension scheme in preference […]
Garry Heath: Why adviser trade bodies still matter

Nic Cicutti’s recent article in Money Marketing saw him launch attacks on Libertatem and Pimfa.  But is he right – or is it more personal than that? Generally, I avoid reading Nic Cicutti’s contributions. I have low blood pressure and I like to keep it that way. But last week, he embarked on a personal […]

Tributes paid as Bruno Schroder passes away

Bruno Schroder, the great-grandson of Schroders founder John Henry Schroder, has passed away aged 86 following a short illness. Schroder had spent more than 50 years as a director at the wealth manager, where he first took up a role in 1960. He became a non-executive director in 1963 as his father and chairman of […]
Pension credit changes ‘a disgrace’ says MP

An MP has called the government’s plans to change the pension credit system a “backward step” and a “disgrace”. In January the government announced it will limit access to pension credits for couples from May this year. It has decided that pension credits will, from now on, only be available to couples where both partners have […]

The What of Trusts: Gift Trusts(part 1)

Helen O’Hagan, Technical Manager at Prudential looks at the concept of trusts, starting with Gift trusts and why they can be confusing and complex for many advisers. W – why use a gift trust?H – how to set up a gift trustA – access for the settlor and beneficiariesT – taxation of the trust WHY […]

Brett Davidson: How to handle mistakes in your business

Everyone makes mistakes but how you respond to them will have a big impact on your business How do you deal with mistakes in your business? I mean the really big mistakes that probably have serious consequences. For example, a mis-click that buys the wrong investment for a client, costing them money. Or a mistake […]

Will toll-free journeys drive growth for advice firms in Wales?

Driving into Wales has become more attractive since the removal of the Severn bridges toll system in December. Will this add to the region’s growth? Rugby and St David’s Day are the things that bring people together in Wales. However, from a financial services perspective, it is difficult to think about the region’s community spirit […]

Average cost of homes bought with HTB hits nearly £300,000

The average purchase price of a home bought using a Help to Buy equity loan reached nearly £300,000 in Autumn last year, outpacing the rise in UK house prices. New government figures on uptake of the Help to Buy equity loan scheme show that the mean price of a home bought through the scheme in […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 26th February 2019 at 4:00 pm

    What do you mean by exit fee? Explicit? Implicit?

    If the cost is more than the cap who exactly is expected to pay?

