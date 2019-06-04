More than 600 firms have signed up to the Personal Finance Society’s new standard aimed to improve defined benefit transfers since its launch last month. It consists of consumer guide for DB transfers that is meant to help consumers better understand what to expect from regulated financial advice. The guide defines an adviser code based […]
Research house Fundscape and consultancy Altus are set to launch a new joint venture to offer technology solutions to advisers, fund groups and platforms. Money Marketing understands that a number of software solutions are already being worked on. A new company is set to be launched in the next few months, with Fundscape set to […]
British Steel could lapse into administration within days if an emergency government loan fails to materialise, according to reports. Sky News reports that British Steel – the second largest steel producer in Britain – is preparing for insolvency on Wednesday, with suggestions that it is becoming increasingly unlikely that funding will come through to safeguard […]
The Pensions Advisory Service (TPAS) has recently launched a new campaign warning people about the threat of pension scams. In light of this, WEALTH at work, a leading provider of financial education in the workplace, supported by guidance and advice, shares their top tips on how employees could avoid losing their pension to scams and fraudsters. […]
A scientific formula can tangibly quantify the benefits of taking advice over investing without help, Quilter says. The financial advice company has designed formula Adviser Delta which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the benefits outside of investment return. Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson says the tool will allow advisers to […]
Taking a tax-free lump sum when accessing pension benefits seems straightforward but protection can affect how much a client is entitled to Pension marketing material invariably makes reference to an individual’s ability to take a portion of their retirement fund as a tax-free lump sum. This pension commencement lump sum is an attractive feature when […]
In 2017 alone, fraudsters stole more than £23m in pension savings. This was, in part, facilitated by the ease of access to capital enabled by pension freedoms. Misled savers were encouraged to make significant drawdowns and unwittingly hand over substantial amounts they may never see again. It is likely these people were targeted due to […]
Mooted many years ago, it was a bad idea then and it is now – unless you want to continue to artificially inflate house prices. People do not save enough for the long term/retirement in any case so why encourage them to save even less? For those who might say that the fund will grow due to houses increasing in value, they are right but what realistic options will retirees have to satisfy their lifestyle requirements (NB the emphasis on realistic)?