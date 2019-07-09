Money Marketing
FCA turns attention to credit information market

The FCA has called for insight into the credit information market with a view to publishing an interim report on its findings in spring 2020. The regulator cites concerns over the quality and coverage of the credit information market, as well as the effectiveness of competition between credit reference agencies and levels of customer engagement. […]

AFH signs fifth deal of 2019 for £1.7m

Consolidator AFH has acquired Hertfordshire-based AE Garment Independent Financial Services for £1.7m. AFH has paid initial cash of £880,000 so far, with two further payments of the same amount due over the next 26 months subject to AE Garment meeting expected targets. The firm’s clients include sport, media and entertainment business owners and entrepreneurs under […]

Aim-listed adviser eyes trio of acquisitions on growth trail

Aim-listed advice and discretionary management firm Harwood Wealth is close to scoring another three acquisitions, it has revealed. Harwood currently has ‘heads of terms’ signed with a trio of firms, and says there “continues to be no shortage of opportunity”. Harwood’s results read: “Whilst we face competition from other acquirers of IFA businesses, we do […]

Second jobbers eye advice sector

One in four employees is considering opportunities in the financial advice sector, reflecting a growing interest in planning as a career, according to Openwork. A nationwide study by the network found those between 25 and 45 were most likely to move into advice, with men being 12 percentage points more likely than women. One in […]

  1. Julian Stevens 10th July 2019 at 9:12 am

    The problem with a PP sitting in on a client meeting is that it may raise a number of possibly awkward questions, starting with Why? Who’s providing the advice? Don’t you do your own research? Why will somebody else be writing the report for you? How much more are the time and input of two people going to cost me than those of one?

    Also, although paraplanners may (usually, I assume) be good back room technicians, how many of them have the necessary client-facing skills? If they did, they might well decide there’s no good reason why they themselves shouldn’t be an adviser instead of being restricted just to writing reports for other people who probably earn rather more than they do. I’m doing all the real work whilst s/he’s getting all the glory for bringing in the business.

    I recall attending a meeting at a once major life office, on which one of their young qualified actuaries sat in and he was as dry and as dour as anyone I’ve ever encountered, obviously a very bright boffin but completely devoid of any interactional skills. I heard that, in the absence of anyone else of a sunnier disposition being available, they let him out to do a client presentation on a group pension scheme they were hoping to win but he was so totally unsuited to such a role that his failure to do so was an almost foregone conclusion.

    So no, having a paraplanner sitting in one client meetings probably isn’t a good idea.

