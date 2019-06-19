Brewin Dolphin has announced the latest additions to its West End office Emma Lundy joins as wealth executive from St James’s Place, and Amy Pethers joins as a wealth adviser having worked previously at Kleinwort Hambros and Butterfield Private Bank. Brewin has already hired from Kleinwort Hambros earlier this year, when William Quantrill assumed the […]
More than two in five members of the public do not know how to access advice, new research indicates. The study of other 1,000 adults by a research firm on behalf of Openwork suggests that despite the growing demand for financial planning, millions could be missing out because they do not know where to go […]
“There is a tremendous opportunity to invest in companies that are benefiting from the weakness of sterling, benefiting from reinvesting in their businesses and benefiting from a lag in capital expenditure.” Watch Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, discuss: Why UK equities do not deserve the tag of the ‘most hated asset class’ The opportunities […]
As more people mix pension income with earned income, phased drawdown is growing in importance There is no doubt the nature of retirement is changing. People are increasingly considering different ways to transition to it from full-time work, with many choosing part-time work or a consultancy career. This is being driven by several factors: the […]
In the UK the election campaigns run by the various political parties have included statements and debates around long-term care provision, and the cost of care that could be covered by the state. The cost of care has been increasing and the problem around funding for care will continue to grow over the coming years […]
Vanguard, the asset management giant known mainly for its passive offering, has announced a reduction in fees on its UK domiciled active fund range. Fees on Vanguard Global Equity and Vanguard Global Equity Income funds have been reduced from 0.60 per cent to 0.48 per cent per annum. The price of Vanguard Global Balanced fund, […]
Demand for advice is on the rise and every effort must be made to recruit more people into our industry. Not only are we set to face a busy period for investment advice in the run-up to Brexit, and in light of increasing trade wars and market volatility, but the demand for pension transfer advice […]
These companies should ensure their systems and controls address recent issues found by the regulator Last month, the FCA published its findings into a review of how principal firms in the investment management sector understood and complied with their responsibilities in respect of their authorised representatives. The firms covered a diverse range of regulated businesses, […]