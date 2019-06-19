Money Marketing
Emma Lundy

Brewin Dolphin poaches from SJP to expand West End office

Brewin Dolphin has announced the latest additions to its West End office Emma Lundy joins as wealth executive from St James’s Place, and Amy Pethers joins as a wealth adviser having worked previously at Kleinwort Hambros and Butterfield Private Bank. Brewin has already hired from Kleinwort Hambros earlier this year, when William Quantrill assumed the […]
Rachel Vahey: Is phased drawdown right for your clients?

As more people mix pension income with earned income, phased drawdown is growing in importance There is no doubt the nature of retirement is changing. People are increasingly considering different ways to transition to it from full-time work, with many choosing part-time work or a consultancy career. This is being driven by several factors: the […]

Investment bonds and care costs

In the UK the election campaigns run by the various political parties have included statements and debates around long-term care provision, and the cost of care that could be covered by the state. The cost of care has been increasing and the problem around funding for care will continue to grow over the coming years […]

Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Vanguard cuts fees on UK active fund range

Vanguard, the asset management giant known mainly for its passive offering, has announced a reduction in fees on its UK domiciled active fund range. Fees on Vanguard Global Equity and Vanguard Global Equity Income funds have been reduced from 0.60 per cent to 0.48 per cent per annum. The price of Vanguard Global Balanced fund, […]

Kim North: Who will satisfy the demand for advice?

Demand for advice is on the rise and every effort must be made to recruit more people into our industry. Not only are we set to face a busy period for investment advice in the run-up to Brexit, and in light of increasing trade wars and market volatility, but the demand for pension transfer advice […]

Alan Hughes: Meeting FCA expectations of principal firms

These companies should ensure their systems and controls address recent issues found by the regulator Last month, the FCA published its findings into a review of how principal firms in the investment management sector understood and complied with their responsibilities in respect of their authorised representatives. The firms covered a diverse range of regulated businesses, […]

