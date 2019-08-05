When you really believe in an idea its strengths can seem self-evident. It can be difficult to understand how everyone doesn’t see it the same way. That’s what I’m like with behavioural finance. I’m truly passionate about it. Why wouldn’t you use an understanding of human psychology and emotions to make clients better investors and […]
Money Marketing Interactive London saw another successful event this year! The flagship event brought together 300 advice professionals for a day of insight and discussion. This year, Money Marketing Interactive London offered a selection of over 20 sessions for delegates to choose from in order to tailor their day to their own specific business needs. […]
Canada Life has confirmed to Money Marketing it has pulled out of selling annuities to expats within the EU due to Brexit. The annuity provider took the decision at the start of the year as the original March deadline to leave the EU approached. The move has been branded “atrocious” by the managing director of Money […]
Peter Rutter, Head of Equities at Royal London Asset Management, outlines some interesting market dynamics. He explores why emerging markets stocks have tended to underperform developed equity markets so far this year and he highlights the increasing valuation differentials between growth and value stocks. Both dynamics lead the investment team to identify emerging markets and […]
Apart from his longevity in this industry, one of the great things about Steve Bee is that he has always been willing to take on the role of agent provocateur. In the decades that he has been a commentator on pensions and other financial subjects, at Prudential, Scottish Life and now as director of Jargonfree […]
Svenja Keller is on a mission to maximise her and her clients’ time in order to give the best advice possible Going paperless in the digital world sounds great. No bins overflowing with scrunched up wastepaper. No dog-eared documents so weighty they threaten to pull your arms out of their sockets. Technology has brought a […]
The FCA has defended the way it tackles potential pension scams as it responded to a report from MPs, which suggests the regulator lacks enough resources. In a report published today the work and pensions select committee suggests the watchdog should review how it combats pension scams. It expressed concern the FCA’s dedicated scams team […]