Money Marketing Interactive London saw another successful event this year! The flagship event brought together 300 advice professionals for a day of insight and discussion. This year, Money Marketing Interactive London offered a selection of over 20 sessions for delegates to choose from in order to tailor their day to their own specific business needs. […]
Canada Life no longer sells annuities to expats in EU

Canada Life has confirmed to Money Marketing it has pulled out of selling annuities to expats within the EU due to Brexit. The annuity provider took the decision at the start of the year as the original March deadline to leave the EU approached. The move has been branded “atrocious” by the managing director of Money […]

Global equities monthly views video

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities at Royal London Asset Management, outlines some interesting market dynamics. He explores why emerging markets stocks have tended to underperform developed equity markets so far this year and he highlights the increasing valuation differentials between growth and value stocks. Both dynamics lead the investment team to identify emerging markets and […]

Profile: ‘Planning is still paper-based and GDPR’s made it worse’

Svenja Keller is on a mission to maximise her and her clients’ time in order to give the best advice possible Going paperless in the digital world sounds great. No bins overflowing with scrunched up wastepaper. No dog-eared documents so weighty they threaten to pull your arms out of their sockets. Technology has brought a […]
FCA rebuffs criticism it lacks resources to tackle scams

The FCA has defended the way it tackles potential pension scams as it responded to a report from MPs, which suggests the regulator lacks enough resources. In a report published today the work and pensions select committee suggests the watchdog should review how it combats pension scams. It expressed concern the FCA’s dedicated scams team […]

