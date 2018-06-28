The FCA has refused to rule out a cap on drawdown charges as it releases a flagship report into the state of the retirement market since the pension freedoms. In its Retirement Outcomes Review published this morning, the FCA is calling on providers to establish ready-made drawdown “investment pathways” to simplify retirement choices and improve […]
As more clients than before are entering pension drawdown, your role as an adviser is so important in converting their pension pot efficiently into a regular income stream and ensuring this income is sustainable. That’s where solutions like Drip-feed Drawdown are highly valuable. In this film, Scottish Widows’ expert Roy Vickery looks at the benefit […]
The work and pensions committee’s recent recommendation that drawdown providers offer a 0.75 per cent charging ‘default decumulation pathway’ by April 2019 has hit the headlines. The idea is that it will protect disengaged customers who may make poor investment and decumulation choices. Either trustees or independent governance committees would choose both a default fund […]
The belief advisers need newly created products to help clients meet their financial needs in later life is misguided as existing solutions just need to be used more effectively. That was the view of a panel at Money Marketing Interactive today who say more products could complicate rather than simplify life for advisers. Hybrid solutions […]
Following the recent political crisis in Italy, Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management takes stock of what this means for the coming months, and why he believes we could be in store for a soggy summer. Read the article here Past performance is no guide to the future. The value […]
The ageing population means we are likely to be dealing with more elderly people. Although the term “elderly” means different things to different people, we must be careful of vulnerability here. In fact, the FCA definition of a vulnerable client is broad: “Someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly […]