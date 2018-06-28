Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended
4

FCA refuses to rule out drawdown charge cap as regulator calls for ‘pounds and pence’ fees

The FCA has refused to rule out a cap on drawdown charges as it releases a flagship report into the state of the retirement market since the pension freedoms. In its Retirement Outcomes Review published this morning, the FCA is calling on providers to establish ready-made drawdown “investment pathways” to simplify retirement choices and improve […]

Boulding-Adrian-2012-700x450.jpg

Adrian Boulding: Advisers should not feel threatened by default drawdown

The work and pensions committee’s recent recommendation that drawdown providers offer a 0.75 per cent charging ‘default decumulation pathway’ by April 2019 has hit the headlines. The idea is that it will protect disengaged customers who may make poor investment and decumulation choices. Either trustees or independent governance committees would choose both a default fund […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Nick Bamford: Are you noticing vulnerability?

The ageing population means we are likely to be dealing with more elderly people. Although the term “elderly” means different things to different people, we must be careful of vulnerability here. In fact, the FCA definition of a vulnerable client is broad: “Someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com