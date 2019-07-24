Money Marketing
Industry reacts to new prime minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has defeated Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative leadership contest and will become the new prime minister tomorrow. He won 92,153 votes compared to Hunt’s 46,656. Johnson vowed to “energise the country” and said he would deliver Brexit. But he acknowledged some people “will question the decision” to choose him as the next PM. Chancellor […]
Ponzi schemes ordered to pay £3.4m to investors

The High Court has ordered directors of an unauthorised investment firm to pay £3.4m to the FCA, which will distribute funds to people who unintentionally invested in ponzi schemes. Samuel and Shantelle Golding of Digital Wealth and Outsourcing Express operated unauthorised investment schemes, which pretended to involve the online purchase of wholesale goods from China […]

Nine advice firms make latest FSCS default list

Nine of the 11 firms declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme this month are wealth management or advice firms, latest figures show. The newest firms to make the lifeboat fund’s list bring the total number declared in default since mid-May to 26. The FSCS putting a firm into default means the lifeboat […]

Attitudes toward income protection

Ross Jackson – Senior Protection Marketing Manager, Royal London  Royal London commissioned Opinium to run our State of the Protection Nation research to find out how people felt about their own protection needs and the industry as a whole. We surveyed people who had already taken out some kind of protection insurance and those who didn’t […]

Brooks Macdonald pays 77% of Arch Cru investment manager settlement

Discretionary fund manager Brooks Macdonald has paid 77 per cent of the £3.4m it set aside for clients of Arch Cru investment manager Spearpoint, which it acquired in 2012. Shareholders have until 4 September 2019 to claim their share. The AIM-listed manager included the figures in a trading update for its financial year ended 30 […]

