Liontrust has doubled year on year net inflows for the second quarter, reporting a £725m boost compared to £320m in 2018. The flows take assets past £14bn, up 11 per cent over the quarter, on the back of a £700m increase due to market and investment performance as well. The firm says this has been […]
Boris Johnson has defeated Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative leadership contest and will become the new prime minister tomorrow. He won 92,153 votes compared to Hunt’s 46,656. Johnson vowed to “energise the country” and said he would deliver Brexit. But he acknowledged some people “will question the decision” to choose him as the next PM. Chancellor […]
The High Court has ordered directors of an unauthorised investment firm to pay £3.4m to the FCA, which will distribute funds to people who unintentionally invested in ponzi schemes. Samuel and Shantelle Golding of Digital Wealth and Outsourcing Express operated unauthorised investment schemes, which pretended to involve the online purchase of wholesale goods from China […]
Nine of the 11 firms declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme this month are wealth management or advice firms, latest figures show. The newest firms to make the lifeboat fund’s list bring the total number declared in default since mid-May to 26. The FSCS putting a firm into default means the lifeboat […]
Ross Jackson – Senior Protection Marketing Manager, Royal London Royal London commissioned Opinium to run our State of the Protection Nation research to find out how people felt about their own protection needs and the industry as a whole. We surveyed people who had already taken out some kind of protection insurance and those who didn’t […]
Discretionary fund manager Brooks Macdonald has paid 77 per cent of the £3.4m it set aside for clients of Arch Cru investment manager Spearpoint, which it acquired in 2012. Shareholders have until 4 September 2019 to claim their share. The AIM-listed manager included the figures in a trading update for its financial year ended 30 […]