Cashflow modelling software can be a useful tool in producing relevant calculations accurately and quickly to those providing advice. It may be a useful tool in influencing (not determining) professional opinion. Does it provide meaningful ‘solutions’ or ‘plans’ for those intending to rely on their investments for income? Too many advisers think that it does – as they rashly delegate to computer software in substitution for the professional judgements their clients are paying them to exercise – but which they are too often incapable of making. There are too many continuing variables for reliance on computerised modelling to provide meaningful long-term solutions. The FCA have made their legitimate concerns clear.
Cash flow modelling is an adjunct. Fine for (say) up to 3 to 5 years any longer and it’s just a way of inflating the fee. Lifetime cash flow is a farce. Who but the Mystic Megs can even defend doing this? Even for the 3 to 5 year periods, the figures need to be revisited in the light of ever changing circumstances.
I know that some IFAs make an art of cash flow modelling but these are so full of variables, uncertainties and assumptions that they can hardly be reliable for the advice process? A useful/interesting exercise, maybe, and some may find it helpful but good annual reviews and adjusting plans in the light of facts and changing/unexpected circumstances is, surely, the key to helping clients. I cannot see how making it compulsory improves advice.
We use cashflow modelling with most clients simply as it is part of our back office system, so the info is there anyway. I do however agree with the three first posters.
It is a useful tool, but since some clients are totally disinterested in the pretty pictures it produces, there is no way it should be made mandatory.
The correct word is uninterested, Phil, not disinterested.
A judge is disinterested in the outcome of a trial, i.e. having no interest in or bias towards or against either party.
Most of my clients are completely uninterested in all the paperwork that the FCA dictates I must give them, whether they want it or not.