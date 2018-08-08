Money Marketing
RBS still under FCA review over unsuitable advice

Royal Bank of Scotland is still under FCA review over historic pensions and investment advice, it has revealed in financial results this morning. Predecessor regulator the FSA investigated a number of banks and building societies over the investment advice they offered to retail clients, producing a report on failings in 2013. RBS, along with other […]
Investing for the 100-year life: How to model income in retirement

Financial planning experts have urged advisers to stay up to date with how they model income in retirement as life expectancy, health and working patterns continue to shift among the older population. In the first of our new series with Vitality as part of our Value Exchange project, we gathered specialists in cashflow planning,  behavioural […]

How advisers can capitalise on impact investing

A more principled approach to investing is sweeping investment markets. Impact investing, which seeks to generate a solid market return by investing in companies that have a positive social and environmental impact on society, is at the centre of this trend. No longer is it enough that the investment schemes investors commit to, such as […]
Abraham Okusanya: The irresponsible absurdity of new longevity theories

Annuity providers are wrong to use such sci-fi, scaremongering sales tactics  Ancient scholars would have us believe Methuselah lived to a staggering 969 years, making him the oldest person in history. Little wonder the name became synonymous with longevity. British gerontologist Aubrey de Grey coined the term “Methuselarity” – a blend of Methuselah and singularity – […]

Ascot Lloyd: ‘We don’t shoehorn clients into unsuitable solutions’

Ascot Lloyd investment director Steven Lloyd explains how a centralised investment proposition and bespoke discretionary fund management caters for individual client needs. Can you explain your investment approach? We use a combination of in-house and outsourced solutions, depending on the individual client. We have a centralised investment proposition that provides a range of choices for […]

Lee Roberston: How advisers can capitalise on content marketing

I have always had a keen interest in the content marketing side of my business. The last few years have seen content marketing become more important across the sector, with everyone from fund groups, product providers, platforms and advisers looking to excel in it. For those less up to speed, content marketing is a strategy that […]

