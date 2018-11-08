Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Platform Interactive Investor has scrapped exit fees as it attempts to lure customers into transferring to it with a new cashback offer. The direct-to-consumer platform, which recently acquired its flat-fee peer in the advised space Alliance Trust Savings, will help customers with the exit costs incurred when switching over to it based on the value […]
A complaint the FCA unfairly issued a late fee to a firm that failed to submit its Gabriel report on time has been rejected by the Complaints Commissioner. The firm was due to file its Gabriel report on 12 February this year and says it did not do so as it was not reminded. Information […]
The High Court has shut down a property investment company for defrauding close to £20m of investors’ money. Essex and London Properties was incorporated on 15 April 2005, with a registered office in Sidcup, Kent. It claimed to purchase properties with the intention of selling them on at a profit or getting rental income for […]
The vast majority of flows into vertically integrated firm Tavistock’s discretionary funds are from its own advisers, according to chief executive Brian Raven. Speaking to Money Marketing after the release of its half year results today, Raven says the structure of the business means its own advisers are currently responsible for 90 per cent of inflows. He […]
Landmark court case sees pensions transferred in serious ill health liable to significant tax charge There have been some very interesting developments lately with regards to pension transfers in serious ill health – in particular around inheritance tax. In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal has found in favour of HM Revenue & Customs […]
Financial prosecutors are investigating investment giant Carmignac Gestion over potential tax fraud and money laundering, according to reports. A source close to the matter tells Reuters that the French asset manager with around €50bn (£43bn) in assets under management has faced a probe from authorities in France. In a statement provided to Reuters, Carmignac said that while […]
