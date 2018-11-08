Money Marketing
FCA wins fee complaint over regulatory return

A complaint the FCA unfairly issued a late fee to a firm that failed to submit its Gabriel report on time has been rejected by the Complaints Commissioner. The firm was due to file its Gabriel report on 12 February this year and says it did not do so as it was not reminded. Information […]

High Court shuts down £20m property scam

The High Court has shut down a property investment company for defrauding close to £20m of investors’ money. Essex and London Properties was incorporated on 15 April 2005, with a registered office in Sidcup, Kent. It claimed to purchase properties with the intention of selling them on at a profit or getting rental income for […]

Tavistock: 90% of our fund flows are from in-house advisers

The vast majority of flows into vertically integrated firm Tavistock’s discretionary funds are from its own advisers, according to chief executive Brian Raven. Speaking to Money Marketing after the release of its half year results today, Raven says the structure of the business means its own advisers are currently responsible for 90 per cent of inflows. He […]

Claire Trott: Big news for ill-health pension transfers and IHT

Landmark court case sees pensions transferred in serious ill health liable to significant tax charge There have been some very interesting developments lately with regards to pension transfers in serious ill health – in particular around inheritance tax. In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal has found in favour of HM Revenue & Customs […]

Fund manager Carmignac probed over tax fraud

Financial prosecutors are investigating investment giant Carmignac Gestion over potential tax fraud and money laundering, according to reports. A source close to the matter tells Reuters that the French asset manager with around €50bn (£43bn) in assets under management has faced a probe from authorities in France. In a statement provided to Reuters, Carmignac said that while […]

  1. Adam Smith 8th November 2018 at 11:10 am

    That is, they should each have their own white-list. I doubt you could push through an industry-wide one without it being set down in legislation because otherwise the Competition Act risks are too great.

  2. The Fonz 8th November 2018 at 11:14 am

    If anyone needs a white list to tell you what you can and cannot be putting into a SIPP, you shouldn’t be running your own investment proposition.

