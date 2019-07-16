Quilter is weighing up a possible sale of its heritage life assurance business as part of a strategic review. In a stock exchange announcement this morning (4 July) Quilter confirmed it is considering the “possibility of a disposal” of Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance. The company stressed that no decisions have been made and its […]
Conservative MP and leading contender to become prime minister Boris Johnson has pledged a review of “sin taxes” on salt, fat and sugar. Johnson said in a press statement that he will end the “continuing creep of the nanny state” if he assumes the office of prime minister. Johnson said the “sin taxes” hit the […]
Blackrock, whose brand iShares is the world’s largest provider of exchange traded funds, predicts a stark rise of index funds and ETFs in the UK wealth portfolios. Based on its analysis of more than 600 portfolios over 2017 and 2018, Blackrock estimates that index funds and ETFs currently make up 20 per cent of wealth […]
By Ian Smart, Product Architect, Royal London In an ideal world, clients would be able to afford as much protection cover as they wanted, but few would describe current times as anything approaching ideal. But this doesn’t mean that they have to indulge in an either/or decision that results in missing out on some essential […]
Investment website Boring Money has launched a new investment fees calculator. The site says that this will provide a single pounds and pence figure, and will include 20 platforms and robo-advisers, but will also pull in information on consumer ratings and other data to provide a wider context for the figure. There are default options […]
The government will have to make changes to pension schemes across the public sector after a Supreme Court ruling found reforms made to firefighter’s pensions in 2015 were discriminatory. In a statement yesterday, Treasury secretary Elizabeth Truss confirmed that on the back of the ruling against the 2015 changes, under which workers 10 years from […]
Sesame has added Investec Private Bank to its panel in a bid to offer solutions to advisers’ high net worth clients. Investec is the first private bank to be added to the network’s panel. Clients typically have a net asset value of £3m and income of £300,000 to work with Investec on their mortgage. Investec […]